When it comes to Batman comics over his 85-year history, none are as beloved as Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns. The 1986 four-issue miniseries changed the course for the DC hero forever with its harsh visual style and more adult storytelling. Now McFarlane Toys is honoring the series’ legacy with a new action figure two-pack.

The two-pack, a part of McFarlane's popular Page Puncher collection, includes three-inch scale figures of Miller's bulky battle-damaged Batman and The Joker in his iconic white suit from the comic. They're based on the final issue in the series, The Dark Knight Returns Triumphant. Like past releases in the line, these figures come with a comic book, in this case, Dark Knight's final issue, a comic book stand and a bookmark. The two-pack will retail for $16.99 USD. McFarlane has made many figures based on Dark Knight Returns in the past, mainly in their DC Multiverse line. However, this is only the second time this particular story has been included in the Page Puncher series.

What's ‘The Dark Knight Returns’ About?

Close

The Dark Knight Returns follows a middle-aged Bruce Wayne who's been retired for a decade due to the death of Jason Todd’s Robin. However, when a gang known as The Mutants take over Gotham, Bruce must put on the cowl again to save the city he loves. In the process, he would also take a new Robin under his wing, Carrie Kelley. Together they would take down Gotham’s newest threat. However, in doing so, it gets the government involved who task Superman with putting a stop to The Caped Crusader’s return. Also, Batman's triumphant comeback gets the attention of The Joker, who’s rejuvenated by just the sight of his old enemy. This is considered to be one of the best comic book stories ever written as it complexly weaved modern political discourse with traditional superhero action. It was ahead of its time and was the driving force in Tim Burton’s Batman getting made. Its influence could be felt in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy and Zack Snyder's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice as well alongside the classic The New Adventures of Batman episode “The Legends of the Dark Knight”. The comic would then be adapted into a two-part animated direct-to-video film in 2012 and 2013.

Where Can You Stream ‘The Dark Knight Returns’?

Both parts of the animated adaptation are currently streaming for free on Tubi. The trailer can be viewed below. You can also pre-order The Dark Knight Returns McFarlane Toys Page Puncher two-pack on their website. It's expected to be released by the end of the year.