Batman has long been one of the most popular superheroes of all time, and along with that comes the endless potential for figures and collectibles. Iron Studios recently revealed one of The Dark Knight's finest creations, showing Bruce Wayne sitting on a throne absent the cowl that’s floating over him, revealing his identity. Now, Hot Toys has collaborated with the highest-grossing Batman movie ever, The Dark Knight Rises, to release a new figure of Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne returning to the Batcave and staring at his armory before putting the suit on one more time. The figure, which has been dubbed the Batman Armory with Bruce Wayne set, comes with a 1/6th scale figure of Bale’s Bruce Wayne, which can be customized to wear a shirt or the Batsuit, and includes multiple face sculpts to show either Bale’s face or his Batman cowl.

Hot Toys has also released several Batman figures lately, the most recent being a collectible of Michael Keaton’s Batmissile, the vehicle that he uses in Batman Returns to escape from trouble – or drive straight into it. Along with a figure from Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, Hot Toys finally dropped a collectible for Heath Ledger’s Joker, showing an unmistakable similarity to his appearance in The Dark Knight with both the purple suit, and green shirt and vest. Hot Toys also released a new figure of Batman from the popular comic book run of Batman Returns, which comes with a full arsenal of weapons like Batarangs, a grapple gun, and even Batman’s signature utility belt. Be it Hot Toys or Iron Studios, more Batman figures are almost certainly on the way.

Who Else Stars in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’?

In addition to Christian Bale in the lead role of Bruce Wayne, The Dark Knight Rises also brought back Gary Oldman as Commissioner Gordon, Morgan Freeman as Lucius Fox, and Michael Caine as Batman’s loyal assistant and friend, Alfred. New to the cast of The Dark Knight Rises were several major stars, including Tom Hardy as Bane, the featured villain, and Anne Hathaway as Selina Kyle (aka, the Black Cat). Joseph Gordon-Levitt also joined the ensemble as Blake, who is later revealed to be Robin, and Cillian Murphy briefly reprised his role as Dr. Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow.

Christian Bale’s Batman figure is not yet available for pre-order. Check out the first-look images of the figure above, and watch The Dark Knight Rises on Max.

