Three classic Batman movies are returning to the big screen for Batman Day. The aptly titled 'Batman day' is an annual event from DC Entertainment which celebrates the iconic Dark Knight. Cinemark has announced that Batman (1989), Batman Returns, and Batman: Mask of the Phantasm will be shown at the movie theatre chain on Saturday, September 17.

Tim Burton's 1989 Batman film stars Michael Keaton as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Jack Nicholson as Joker/Jack Napier, Kim Basinger as Vicki Vale, Pat Hingle as Commissioner Gordon, and Michael Gough as Alfred Pennyworth. In the film, Batman has recently begun his war on crime and is still considered a myth by Gotham City's criminals and the GCPD. The film also tells the Joker's origin story, where he goes from working for crime boss Carl Grissom (Jack Palance) to becoming the Clown Prince of Crime. Although comic book fans knew Batman as The Dark Knight, the 1989 film introduced movie fans to a darker version of Batman, after most people associated the character with the 1960s television series starring Adam West. The 1989 Batman film was followed by Batman Returns in 1992, which brought back Burton as the director and Keaton as Batman. The sequel also starred Danny DeVito as the Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot, Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, and Christopher Walken as Max Shreck.

The animated film Batman: Mask of the Phantasm was released in 1993. The film stars Kevin Conroy as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Mark Hamill as the Joker, Efrem Zimbalist Jr. as Alfred Pennyworth, and Bob Hastings as Commissioner Gordon, reprising their roles from Batman: The Animated Series. The film also stars Dana Delany as Andrea Beaumont and Stacy Keach as The Phantasm. In the film, Batman must stop The Phantasm, who is assassinating gangsters in Gotham City. The film also features flashbacks to Bruce Wayne beginning his war on crime, before becoming Batman. The film was followed by other Batman: The Animated Series film spin-offs, including 1998's Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 2003's Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman, and 2017's Batman and Harley Quinn.

Decades after they were first introduced to audiences, Keaton's and Conroy's versions of Batman continue to influence the character. Keaton will reprise the role in next year's DC Extended Universe film The Flash, which was directed by Andy Muschietti. The film will also star Ben Affleck as the DCEU version of Batman. In 2019, Conroy voiced the DC Animated Universe version of Batman again in Justice League vs. The Fatal Five. That same year, he played Bruce Wayne in live action for The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover. He recently reprised the role in this year's game MultiVersus.

Batman (1989), Batman Returns, and Batman: Mask of the Phantasm will be shown in Cinemark Theatres on September 17. All three films are also available to stream on HBO Max. In the meantime, check out this Collider interview with Keaton on playing the character again in The Flash: