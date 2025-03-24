In the last 85-plus years, Batman has seen countless iterations. Whether it's found on the comic book page, in a film or a TV series, everyone has their preferred Batman as well as the style in which The Caped Crusader operates. McFarlane Toys has covered many of these different Dark Knights in their DC-centric figure lines. Now, their latest Batman figure takes the character back to his brutal routes.

A part of McFarlane's DC Multiverse seven-inch scale Collector Edition sub-series, their latest Batman figure (Collector Edition #34) is based on the four-part 1987 Detective Comics story “Batman: Year 2.” One of the artists on that comic was Todd McFarlane, and this Batman looks to be recreating his signature exaggerated style. The most noticeable thing the figure comes with is a gun, specifically Joe Chill’s gun. This was the criminal who murdered Bruce Wayne’s parents. This piece is being introduced in the Collector Edition series with Adam Strange from Strange Adventures and Deadshot. The latter of which is a major Batman/DC villain whose main claim to fame was being a member of The Suicide Squad.

Batman's “No Kill” Rule Has Been Broken