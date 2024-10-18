With Superman kicking off the highly anticipated DCU, fans can't contain their excitement. However, while they eagerly wait, castings for upcoming roles will have to tide them over, as they recently learned about Aaron Pierre playing John Stewart in the forthcoming TV show Lanterns. While Pierre is a great addition to the blossoming DCU, the one major casting fans are dying to know is who will play this universe's version of Batman, arguably the biggest superhero ever.

Finding the perfect actor is difficult because each one offers something unique that could work just as well as the other actors. However, fans know that The Brave and the Bold will feature Robin, meaning this Batman won't be early in his career and might even be a somewhat older version of the character. Despite that, this list will feature a variety of actors who can each be the perfect Batman in unique ways, giving fans multiple options of who could potentially don the cape and cowl.

10 Aldis Hodge

Known for 'Black Adam' (2022)

Image via TNT

While comic accuracy has been a hot topic in superhero movies forever, Aldis Hodge has proved himself a great actor who could potentially break new ground as the first Black Bruce Wayne, or at least a Batman successor. Before making it big in blockbuster movies, Hodge starred in the TV series Leverage, where he earned positive notices from critics and audiences alike.

Fans know James Gunn isn't afraid to double-dip with DC actors, with Jason Momoa heavily rumored to play Lobo in the DCU after Aquaman. Hodge was previously Hawkman in Black Adam and voiced John Stewart, meaning he knows what it takes to be in a superhero film, but this role would have larger implications. Hodge isn't a stranger as a superhero, and he could very well serve as a star of a big-budget movie with the versatile acting talents seen in his roles.

9 Luke Evans

Known for 'Dracula Untold' (2014)

Image via Universal Pictures

Lately, British actors have taken over as Batman, with Christian Bale and Robert Pattinson both delivering all-time great takes on the Caped Crusader. So why not add the Welsh actor Luke Evans? The actor starred in Fast and Furious 6 and has since proven to be an excellent action star, more than capable of making Batman badass and Bruce Wayne a suave and charming playboy.

While some may consider Evans too old for a multi-decade run as Batman, he is a seasoned actor who shouldn't have any issue playing the Dark Knight. While Evans is rarely the star, he proved his excellence in Dracula Untold, a role from which he could potentially draw to play a different kind of bat. He has a cool and charming personality that is perfect for Bruce Wayne, providing solid outside-the-box casting for DCU's Batman.

8 Ben Barnes

Known for 'Shadow and Bone' (2021-2023)

Image via Netflix

Ben Barnes is another veteran actor with over twenty years of experience, more than enough to give him everything he needs to play the Caped Crusader. Starring as a main villain in Netflix's Marvel shows with many great seasons, Barnes can tap into various roles to be intimidating or charismatic. The actor is also known as the lead in both The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian and Shadow and Bone.

Like Evans, Barnes is on the older side, but he looks far younger. He has the looks and performances from his multiple TV shows, which highlight that his style could fit a stern and intimidating Batman and father figure to Damian. Barnes also has experience in the superhero genre, playing Jigsaw in The Punisher, proving he has the acting chops to deliver a convincing and menacing Batman.

7 Jake Gyllenhaal

Known for 'Road House' (2024)

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Most moviegoers know who Jake Gyllenhaal is from his impressive filmography or his Oscar nomination. Starring in popular movies such as Nightcrawler and Brokeback Mountain, Gyllenhaal is an extremely talented actor who could work as any superhero, especially Batman. With experience in the superhero industry, having previously played Mysterio in the MCU, it's about time Gyllenhaal starred as the lead in one of these movies.

Gyllenhaal is probably the most well-known and critically acclaimed actor on this list, starring in countless famous movies. As a big name, he would draw fans in, and his acting speaks for itself, even if fans think he may be a bit too well-known. Gyllenhaal's work in several dark thrillers shows he'd be a perfect Batman and can even be a charismatic or empathetic Bruce Wayne. Not only that, but he was once up for the role of Batman in Christopher Nolan's trilogy and stated it would be an honor to play the role.

6 Trevante Rhodes

Known for 'Moonlight' (2016)

Image via Netflix

While many fans want a traditional Batman, changing things up could greatly benefit the character, and Trevante Rhodes would be the perfect actor to do so. Starting in the 2010s, Rhodes has built up an underrated career with multiple award nominations. He is also a versatile actor, and fans can see him in the romantic thriller Mea Culpa or his role as Mike Tyson in Mike, proving his athletic abilities.

Like Hodge, Rhodes is one of the best Black candidates for the cape and cowl since it isn't known if it will be Bruce Wayne or a different Batman. Rhodes is also an accomplished track and field athlete with an impressive physique, perfect for any superhero. He is the right age to play the role for many years to come, not to mention his acting ability, landing critical acclaim and award nominations for his performance in Moonlight. If we're talking about out-of-the-field choices, Rhodes couldn't be more perfect.

5 Jon Hamm

Known for 'Mad Men' (2007)

Image via AMC

With an illustrious acting career, starring in hit TV shows such as Mad Men and Fargo, Jon Hamm is a comic book nerd eager to get into a superhero movie. The actor previously passed on Green Lantern, which was a wise choice, but he is still interested in entering either Marvel or DC, and there is no better character for him than Bruce Wayne. While he may be too old for the role now, he would still be a perfect older Batman.

As the oldest actor on this list, many fans consider him too old for the role of Batman, which is hard to deny, considering Hamm would likely be playing the role into his sixties. But, while his age is a significant deterrent, Hamm is literally the best actor for the role if they are looking for an older Batman. He has the ideal look for Batman and has expressed interest in the role, not to mention his suave acting would be perfect for Bruce Wayne.

4 Alan Ritchson

Known for 'Reacher' (2022)

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Known for his hulking build, Alan Ritchson is a famous actor known for starring in many action roles. While he is best known for his fantastic work on the recent hit TV show Reacher, Ritchson has blended his talents with DC multiple times before. His acting debut was as Aquaman in Smallville, and he would later feature in Titans as Hawk, meaning he already has experience as a superhero and would likely nail it as Batman.

After voicing interest in the role of Batman, Ritchson has become one of the leading fan castings. With his massive physique, he possesses the body of a comic-accurate Batman, something very rare to see in superhero shows. However, his muscles aren't the only reason he would be perfect as Batman since the actor stated that the character's intelligence is his greatest weapon. This understanding gives fans a promising outlook if he gets the role, making him an appealing candidate.

3 Oliver Jackson-Cohen

Known for 'The Invisible Man' (2020)

Image via Universal Pictures

Oliver Jackson-Cohen starred in many TV shows and proved his talents with The Invisible Man and The Haunting of Hill House. While relatively unknown compared to big names, he would be a perfect fit as the new Batman. Jackson-Cohen has the right look and is in the perfect age range, not to mention his promising acting talent. What's best is that Jackson-Cohen would be great as almost any type of Batman: brooding, empathetic, dark, badass, or aloof.

Jackson-Cohen is an underrated actor many fans might not be aware of; however, it hasn't stopped massive support for him as the DCU's Batman. His acting in horror movies proves he can handle the gravitas of the mask, while his brooding yet romantic work in movies like Emily shows he has enough charm to play Bruce Wayne. Jackson-Cohen will also star in Towards Zero, an adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel, giving him even more experience in crime-solving mysteries.

