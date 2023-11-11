The Big Picture NECA has announced life-size replicas of popular characters including Batman, Deadpool, Groot, and Greta from Gremlins 2.

The replicas are made of foam rubber/latex, hand painted, and feature authentic details based on their appearances in various media.

NECA continues to dominate the pop culture collectibles market with high-quality, affordable figures, expanding their lineup with these larger-than-life replicas in 2024.

While we wait for our favorite comic book characters like Deadpool to return to the big screen, companies like NECA have been keeping us occupied with a whole batch of new figures from pop culture juggernauts like Scream and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Now NECA has arguably saved the best for last as they just announced life-size replicas of Batman, Deadpool, Groot, and Greta from Gremlins 2: The New Batch. First in the collection is the life-size Batman foam replica which is based on his appearance in the 2015 critically acclaimed video game Batman: Arkham Knight. Like The Dark Knight’s actual height in the comics, the replica stands at 6’ 2”. NECA also used digital files from Arkham Knight to make the piece as authentic as possible. The figure is made out of foam rubber/latex, hand painted, and has a fabric cape.

The Life-Size Marvel Classic’s Deadpool, on the other hand, stands over six feet tall and is also made out of foam rubber/latex as well as hand painted just like Batman. Marvel fans are anxiously awaiting the return of Ryan Renolds’ version of the Merc with the Mouth in Deadpool 3 where he’ll be teaming up with Hugh Jackman’s iconic Wolverine. The third film will be directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Free Guy). This replica Deadpool is ready for a fight with his infamous katanas on hand. Both his and Batman’s intimidating figure will be $1400 USD each.

The next life-size piece is Greta the Female Gremlin. This stunt puppet is again made from rubber/latex and stands at about 30 inches tall. The hand painted piece features fake eyelashes, a green wig, tailored clothing, high-heeled shoes, and a metal display stand. Accompanying Greta is Groot from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The foam replica is modeled after the character’s cinematic adventures in the Infinity Saga and stands at 30 inches tall. Given Groot's cute and smaller appearance, the design is based around his childlike adventures in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and the Disney+ series I Am Groot. Groot made possibly his final MCU appearance in James Gunn’s masterful sendoff Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 earlier this year. Groot’s foam replica will be $250 USD while Greta will cost $300 USD.

The Life-Size Replicas Are the Latest in NECA’s Path to Pop Culture Dominance

Batman, Deadpool, Groot, and Greta now join NECA’s insane line up of recently announced products. This includes Wednesday Tooney Terrors, Seven inch figures for The Thing, My Bloody Valentine, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, and Halloween III, and Tooney Classics for both Superman and The Joker. NECA has appealed to collectors because their figures, no matter what scale, have such a high quality for such an affordable price. That only looks to continue with these larger-than-life figures in 2024.

You can pre-order and find more information about these new NECA products on their website. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.