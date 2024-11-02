DC Comics has spent 2024 celebrating Batman’s 85th anniversary. While there hasn't been a new theatrical film featuring the character this year, the character has gotten a lot of love in other mediums. Michael Keaton's Batman finally got to face off against Beetlejuice in a nostalgic comic cover, Funko brought their atomic batteries to power with a massive Pop collection and McFarlane Toys honored different versions of The Caped Crusader with their popular DC Multiverse action figure line. Now, McFarlane's latest figure pays homage to one of The Dark Knight’s most iconic comic covers.

The new Gold Label exclusive deluxe figure is based on the cover from Detective Comics #587 titled “Night People” from 1988. Like the Batman design of the time, the DC hero is seen in a dark gray and blue batsuit with the classic yellow oval Bat symbol. The cape even features the two spiked ends on the shoulders, which are unique to this design. The figure comes with a handful of accessories including interchangeable hands, a batarang, a rebreather mask, Scarface's puppet head and a dynamic environmental base designed like a Gotham gargoyle. However, the best part of this Batman figure is it comes with two capes. One of them is a poseable cloth cape while the other is a pre-posed plastic cape. The latter of which is emulating the atmospheric comic cover in question. Like all DC Multiverse figures, this Batman also comes complete with a character art card.

'Batman’s Big Screen Future

While Gotham's protector hasn't seen a film since 2022’s The Batman, the character’s rogue’s gallery has found new life of its own this year. Joker: Folie à Deux danced its way onto the big screen last month and the ongoing The Penguin limited series has expanded Matt Reeves' noir Batman universe in some really compelling ways. Reeves’s The Batman: Part II isn't set to hit theaters until October 2, 2026. That being said, hopefully, fans of The Dark Knight will know more about the character’s future in James Gunn’s new shared DCU in that time span. That universe kicks off with the animated series Creature Commandos later this year before getting its first film, Superman, next summer on July 11, 2025. One of the films included in this ever-expanding universe is The Brave and the Bold, which will center around a new, more seasoned, version of Batman. At this time, we still don't know who will be playing the character or when the film will be released.

Other films in the DCU’s slate include Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing and Teen Titans. Even with fans being way off from the next Batman film, there's never been a lack of content featuring him. Last month, outside his ongoing comic book runs, gamers were treated to the next chapter in the Arkham universe with the VR adventure Batman: Arkham Shadow. On the television side of things, this past summer, Batman was treated to his first new animated series in over a decade, Batman: Caped Crusader. Season 1 saw Batman: The Animated Series co-creator Bruce Timm return to this gothic world and was a major critical hit for the brand. The series has already been renewed for Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

Where Can You Stream Batman?

Most of Batman’s most popular adventures, like The Dark Knight trilogy and Tim Burton's Batman duology, are currently streaming on Max alongside Batman: The Animated Series and The Batman (2004). McFarlane Toys’ new Detective Comics #587 figure is $49.99 USD and pre-orders have already sold out. However, you can find more information, as well as add the figure to your McFarlane wishlist, on their website. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.