Across his directorial efforts, filmmaker Matt Reeves has largely worked within the confines of big franchises or brand names established by earlier artists. Titles like The Batman or his two Planet of the Apes movies are part of properties that have been ongoing for decades. In fact, even his 2010 horror feature Let Me In is a remake of an earlier foreign-language production. But even while largely dealing with pre-existing characters, Reeves has managed to hone in on one particular protagonist he likes exploring. Reeves is fascinated by outsiders and especially by the way they respond to being seen as outsiders by general society.

This fascination made him a perfect fit to handle Let Me In, an American remake of Let the Right One In and an adaptation of a novel of the same name by John Ajvide Lindqvist. This scary feature focuses on Owen (Kodi Smit-McPhee), a 12-year-old bullied at school and feeling alone in his home life. Reeves frames the early scenes establishing the isolated nature of Owen’s existence not with an exploitative air but frankness. This is his status quo and Reeves doesn’t feel compelled to embellish it or try to wring any sense of spectacle out of this child’s misery.

Given how desperate Owen is for any human contact, it’s no surprise that Owen eventually establishes a friendship with Abby (Chloe Grace Moretz). She, too, feels isolated from the world, though for vastly different reasons. It turns out that Abby is an ancient vampire who feasts on people to survive, while her “father,” Thomas (Richard Jenkins), is an adult companion who kills people for Abby. Her sense of isolation is one brought on by her impulses to kill and having to constantly move to avoid getting caught for murder, not because she’s a normal ostracized mortal girl. By the end of the film, Owen and Abby run off together, with Owen presumably now taking over the duties of the now-deceased Thomas as a human provider of blood for Abby.

The depiction of outsiders in Let Me In is a chilling one, with Reeves reveling in the moral complexities of what he’s delivering to the viewer. On the one hand, it’s easy to see why Owen would fall for Abby, a girl who not only treats him like a person but also can dismember his bullies in one fell swoop. On the other hand, the incredibly creepy nature of their dynamic (starting with how Abby has been around for decades, making her much older than the adolescent Owen) is coated with abusiveness. By the end of the film, Owen technically has a “friend,” but he’ll be killing people to maintain that connection. Let Me In is a cautionary tale about how abuse and neglect can beget more abuse and neglect. Much like Thomas decades earlier, Owen is now trapped forever as a societal outsider by the time the credits roll, caught in a cycle he can never break out of.

Being a PG-13 blockbuster aimed at making hundreds of millions of dollars worldwide, the Planet of the Apes movies helmed by Reeves aren’t quite as brutally bleak in their respective explorations of how someone deals with being an outsider. However, each film is still coated with tragedy, starting with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, where the outsider is defined as ape leader Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his monkey comrades. Thanks to a virus known as “Simian Flu” that wiped out so much of humanity, Caesar and his ape brethren are despised by the surviving humans. Carrying out reclusive lives, Caesar eventually embraces an opportunity to create a bridge, rather than a barrier, between apes and humans.

Recognizing the fraught tension between apes and humans, Caesar still holds out hope for unity between differing species. Even after being cast aside by conventional society, Caesar clings to a notion of co-existence. On the opposite side of the spectrum, disfigured ape Koba (Toby Kebbell), after being experimented on and tortured by humans in the past, only wants to harm the humans. Being an outsider is just another sign to Koba that apes and humans were never meant to get along. Rather than shifting society’s definition of “outsider," Koba just wants to make others know the torment he’s lived with.

Between Caesar and Koba, we see two different portraits of responding to being an outsider in society, with Reeves lending an empathetic gaze to both points of view. Koba may be murderous and manipulative, but he’s not engaging in this behavior out of random malice. He’s traumatized by his abusive past. Defined as an outsider even by his ape brethren due to his physical features, Koba is as much, if not more so, a tragic figure as he is a straightforward antagonist.

The concept of societal outsiders manifests in another way in the follow-up feature to Dawn, War for the Planet of the Apes. A new strain of the Simian flu is now rendering human beings mute, leading surviving humans like Colonel J. Wesley McCullough (Woody Harrelson) to become even more hostile to the apes. In the eyes of McCullough, humans that become mute are inherently weaker and inferior to “normal” human beings. Such members of the human race are now deemed “outsiders”, but a small mute child by the name of Nova (Amiah Miller) demonstrates that this is a grave misconception. Her intellect and other capacities are intact, she just can’t speak.

In War for the Planet of the Apes, humans are shown to be losing their spot as the dominant species not because of vicious apes, but rather humans like McCullough despising anything they see as going against the grain of “normalcy.” Previously, Reeves was fixated on how societal outsiders navigate existing as outsiders. For this Apes movie, though, this thematic motif has shifted over to emphasize the inherent ridiculousness of power structures and influential individuals demonizing anything perceived as different. In the eyes of Reeves, a society that engages in ableist behavior like categorizing people as “normal” and “outsiders” is doomed to fail.

For The Batman, Matt Reeves opts to combine his approaches to outsiders by exploring both those who exist on the fringes of society and those who define who is and isn’t an outsider. This is apparent in the film’s opening scenes, where Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne/Batman is shown to be as terrifying to everyday Gotham City citizens as he is to the criminals he scuffles with. Save for James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), the Gotham City police officers also approach this vigilante with trepidation, not hushed wonder. For his part, Wayne leans into being seen as an unwanted aberration. He’s here to exact vengeance, not to be seen as an ally.

As the film goes on, the audience learns that, as part of The Batman’s intent to make its hero and villain two sides of the same coin, primary antagonist The Riddler (Paul Dano) is also an outsider, albeit one formed by living as an orphan and in extreme poverty. His killing spree is predicated on punishing powerful Gotham City figures whose corrupt nature left him and countless others as people living on the bottom rung of society.

Much like the Caesar/Koba dynamic in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Reeves uses the two central characters of The Batman to explore how people process traumatic experiences being outsiders. For Riddler, this means burying the world in all the pain he experiences every day. By contrast, by the end of The Batman, Wayne realizes the way forward from his pain is to put helping people first. It isn’t easy to navigate out of the darkness that has left you a societal outcast, but The Batman, despite its grim tone, does depict a way of taking some steps into the light.

The empathy and fascination Reeves has for outsiders are even seen in the subtext of his 2008 take on a monster movie, Cloverfield. The primary monster, nicknamed Clover, is only shown in the movie as a rampaging beast that can topple towers and unleash total unpredictable chaos for the film’s main human characters. However, the unspoken backstory for this beast is that it’s actually a baby that’s suddenly awakened in unfamiliar surroundings. Clover is not causing all this terror out of spite or a grand plan, but solely out of being scared. Despite being a mammoth creature that can only be taken out with nuclear weaponry, Clover is the outsider of Cloverfield, lending an extra layer of tragedy to its circumstances.

That’s a very specific and unorthodox direction to take an American Kaiju film, but it fits right in with how Matt Reeves is always cognizant of the struggles of being seen as “the other” in the world. Whether you’re a big monster, an ape tormented by the past, or a young boy looking for a friend, it’s hard to grapple with not being like everyone else. Coping with those circumstances is not a clean process and can even involve people committing incredibly regrettable actions. Understanding and depicting these sorts of complexities, not to mention frequently highlighting the corrupt ways societal definitions of “outsiders” are crafted in the first place, inject further fascinating layers into the captivating blockbuster works of Matt Reeves.

