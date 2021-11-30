There’s a new immersive entertainment experience bataranging into Paris. Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and DC have teamed up with Dama Dreams to bring the city of Gotham to life in Batman Gotham City Adventures, which will take flight in the form of several escape rooms. The yet to be announced location housed somewhere in Paris will be a full 3,000 sqm building with each room covering 350 sqm. The escape rooms promise to launch visitors into the world of the caped crusader with live actors, intricate storylines, themed and detailed surroundings, and much much more. As exciting as the news is, Batman fans will need to wait until at least the end of 2022 to take in this new and exciting escape room game.

The team at Dama Dreams are no strangers to immersive experiences. So far, the French-based company has over 20 entertainment-based productions under their belts with no sign of slowing down. The company has even spread its wings to open more innovative projects in Deauville, Trouville, and La Baule-Escoublac. These spin-off locations boast an annual visitor count of over 65,000. Batman Gotham City Adventures is sure to only boost that number even higher with its huge following of fans.

Joining Dama Dreams, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment has created many of their own in-depth guest experiences all around the globe in the form of live entertainment, intricate exhibits, and thrilling theme parks including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, along with other productions pulling inspiration from the worlds of DC, Game of Thrones, Friends, and many more. Through these trips to other universes, fans are able to connect with their favorite characters and storylines.

With the talents of Warner Bros., Dama Dreams, and DC, the Paris-based escape rooms are sure to be a hit among Batman fans across the globe. The only bad news is that many of us will need to book flights to Paris in order to enjoy this brand new experience that will fully drop visitors into the dark and complicated world of Gotham City and toss us into the shoes and suit of the dark knight himself. Check out the official website for more information and keep your fingers crossed that the escape rooms will be such a hit that Warner Bros. and DC will have no choice but to bring the talents of Dama Dreams across the sea to North America for our very own Batman Gotham City Adventures.

