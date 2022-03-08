"I promise you, however dark and scary the world might be right now, there will be light."

At this point, it’s pretty clear that the steady flow of superhero movies isn't going to slow down anytime soon. And no one’s complaining about that! We know all too well that the heavy-hitter main characters will continue leading the way with sequels, reboots, and crossovers. There will be more Superman, more Spider-Man, and of course, more Batman

But with each one of these characters getting a new vision/continuation of their story, there comes the supporting cast. The minor characters. The ones that are the background glue of what makes these icons who they are, who they’ve been, and how they’re evolving. Spider-Man got Harry, Uncle Ben, Aunt May. Superman will always have Jimmy, Lois, Lex Luthor.

And for Batman, there are plenty, as well: Harvey Dent, Alfred, and of course, Commissioner Gordon. In fact, originating in the first panel of Detective Comics #27 back in 1937, Gordon was the first supporting Batman character ever to be introduced. Now, with a brand-new installment, The Batman, hitting theaters, it's the perfect time to take a look at (and rank) all the different actors who have given life to the live-action character that is Commissioner Gordon.

7. Lyle Talbot - Batman and Robin (1949)

Mostly known for his reoccurring role as Joe on TVs The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet series, Lyle Talbot has the honor of being the first live-action actor to portray Commissioner Gordon. Talbot's performance was much more comedic than we are all used to now, as Batman and Robin was geared more towards childish humor than its current crime-fighting drama.

But despite the humorous overtones (totally unavoidable when you're fighting the main villain named "The Wizard"), Talbot took this role on with everything he got, just like he tackled every other part throughout his impressively long and successful career. And when we say impressive, there’s no exaggeration there. Talbot is credited with over 300 different acting roles over a nearly fifty-year career.

6. Neil Hamilton - Batman (TV Series)

This Commissioner Gordon, Neil Hamilton, was a bit of a heartthrob in his younger days, propelling his career to Hollywood stardom. However, plenty of Batman fans believe whatever happened previously was just Hamilton's path to take on his greatest role on one of the greatest TV series. Yes, of course, we were talking about Adam West's Batman series that ran from 1966 to 1868.

With this being the most comedic laden version of the "caped crusader," Neil Hamilton's dramatic acting chops made for a perfect "straight-man" character, allowing Adam West and company to work their magic off of. However, plenty of fans agree that the choice of being serious and competent, turned a little wacky and "Batman-reliant," as the series moved on. This more than likely took away from the chemistry which worked at the beginning.

5. Pat Hingle - Batman / Batman Returns / Batman Forever / Batman and Robin

When Tim Burton's Batman premiered in 1989, some fans believe that this was the start of the many future re-imaginations of the winged hero. With Michael Keaton as the title character, the world of Batman suddenly found itself in a much darker and violent one than the previous generation was used to.

Pat Hingle brought the very dramatic and serious performance that Tim Burton was aiming for with his portrayal of Commissioner Gordon. With past performances in the films The Quick And the Dead and Hang 'Em High, Hingle had plenty of experience under his belt to give the gritty edge to the character that made it seem like he was more of a crime boss than a police commissioner. In what some fans feel was an unfair change of scenery, Hingle's dramatic take on the character seemed to feel out of place while in Joel Schumacher‘s movies (Batman Forever, Batman and Robin), as the world around him became more colorful and goofy, while he stayed the same.

4. Ben McKenzie - Gotham

Ben McKenzie found his place in the acting universe as a heartthrob in the series The OC. However, it wasn’t his role as Commissioner Gordon in Gotham that switched his typecast persona right off the bat. In fact, he first played the character Officer Ben Sherman on TV's Southland, which would become sort of a bridge to the role he would later embody in the DC world.

In Gotham, McKenzie had the luxury of working as the lengthiest stint as the character. Spanning over 100 episodes, McKenzie's Commissioner Gordon developed from a young, hard, something-to-prove cop who vows to avenge the parents of a poor newly-orphaned Bruce Wayne, to a gritty, do- whatever-it-takes vigilante. The type of commissioner who would make an alliance with The Penguin to get the job done.

Becoming one of the show's young protagonists, McKenzie's Commissioner Gordon provides fans with new life to a character who eventually becomes an ally to the bat.

3. Jeffrey Wright - The Batman

Most notably being the first African-American to portray the character with the newest installment of the Batman films, Jeffrey Wright explains in interviews that he used the persona/inspiration of New York mayor Eric Adams to base his Commissioner Gordon character on. In interviews, Wright says that his portrayal of Gordon zeros in on the concerns of his citizens, as well as the police brutality in this nation.

Best known for his roles as Valentine Narcisse in Boardwalk Empire and the chilling controller of TVs Westworld, Wright knows a thing or two about multi-layered dramatic characters. As the newest version of Gordon, Wright has been openly vocal about not studying past performances in order to get ready prepared for this role. Tapping into his own New York childhood as well as clues he pulled from the original comic books, Wright decided to blend those elements with his own experiences to portray the complex relationship between Gordon and Batman.

Wright's performance needs time to breathe, so for now, this is where he sits in this ranking. The Batman is now in theaters

2. JK Simmons - Justice League

Some would say that JK Simmons is double-dipping here when it comes to superhero minor characters, with his original gig as J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man movies, before taking on the role of Gordon in Justice League. Did he think we wouldn’t notice?

Well, either way, it was clear that the character would get a just performance by Simmons who brought us some big-time dramatic portrayals such as Vern Schillinger in the HBO prison series, Oz, as well as his Academy Award-winning role in Whiplash. Just barely beating out the next actor on this list, Simmons brings a unique take on Gordon with his facial hair-covered smirk, leaving fans always wondering; what’s really going on behind the stash? Is he actually OK with Batman’s plan, or would he rather be selling Farmers Insurance? Either way, sign us up. Simmons will reprise his role in the upcoming feature, Batgirl.

1. Gary Oldman - The Dark Knight Trilogy

Without a doubt, this selection comes with the most star-power on the list. And for good reason. Gary Oldman has a more than impressive list of award-winning performances that include The Professional, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and his Academy Award-winning performance in The Darkest Hour. With the character of Commissioner Gordon, Oldman provides a performance that allows fans to peek into the truly human side of this tough-as-nails man in charge.

With Christopher Nolan's three separate Batman visions, we get to dive deeper into the origins of Gordon’s relationship with the "Dark Knight," his emotional sacrifice he deals with when it comes to his family, and even the conception of his appointed position on the police force. The relationship arc between Batman and Commissioner Gordon is a most fascinating watch, as it originates with little trust, but then eventually leads to a "common-goal" partnership strong enough to sacrifice everything for.

