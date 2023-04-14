After the Blue Beetle trailer accused Batman of being a fascist, the internet went wild while people criticized or praised the controversial line. From the trailer alone, it seems like Blue Beetle will drop the line as a joke, nodding to the existence of the Dark Night in the same universe as Xolo Maridueña’s Jamie Reyes. However, the joke only echoes a question comic book fans have been discussing for years. That’s because, while the Dark Knight is the hero of his stories and one of the most-beloved vigilantes in history, his methods can’t always be justified. Even so, is it fair to say Batman is a fascist? The answer is more complicated than a simple yes or no.

Is Batman a Fascist?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Before discussing if Batman is a fascist or not, first, we need to define what we mean by it. Taken literally, the word “fascist” is used to describe supporters of fascism, a specific far-right government structure made famous by Benito Mussolini in Italy. Fascism is an ultranationalist and authoritarian ideological system that promotes violence as a useful tool for suppressing the opposition and controlling criminality. In a fascist regime, people are defined as good or bad, and those who don’t fall in line are tortured, killed, and used as a warning for others. The word “fascist” has also become a popular insult to define every person who identifies with far-right ideas. This shallow explanation is not enough to dissect the particularities of fascism, but it serves as a good starting point for us to think about Batman.

On the one hand, Batman is everything but a nationalist. In fact, Batman seems to despise government institutions and often refers to Superman as a “scout boy,” given the Kryptonian tendency to follow the law, regardless of their fairness. However, Batman’s use of fear and violence as the main tools to fight criminality does reflect some fascist ideas.

When Batman beats goons to a pulp because they supposedly deserve it, he’s approaching criminality as a moral choice. There’s an obvious correlation between social inequality and criminality, and it’s simplistic and dangerous to say some people are just “bad.” Still, when Batman goes out at night breaking bones, he ignores the core issues of Gotham City’s economy and simply flexes his millionaire's muscles. By the way, this is the main argument used to defend the idea that Batman is fascist.

All vigilantes are somewhat acting outside the boundaries of the law. Still, most superheroes’ existence is justified by the presence of villains that cannot be contained by regular law enforcement. Even Batman has his dangerous rogue gallery the police cannot fight. However, what makes Batman unique is that he spends time, money, and energy going after low-life criminals, dispensing the same brutality he gives Poison Ivy or Mr. Freeze. And while other street-level vigilantes also stop regular crimes, Batman’s predilection for psychological and even physical torture is definitely a red flag. In addition, Batman shows little respect for other people’s privacy, using his notion of the greater good as an excuse to spy on people and gather personal information without their owner’s consent. In short, we could argue that Batman might be necessary for Gotham City, but he’s far from being a good guy.

Bruce Wayne’s vast financial resources only complicates the Batman character. The idea of a millionaire spending thousands of dollars on gadgets he uses to beat down poor criminals is problematic, to say the least. At the same time, Bruce is constantly lobbying for wealth distribution and democratic access to public services. He also doesn’t seem to think there should be a ruling class and frequently fights in favor of democracy. As such, he distances himself from many fascist beliefs and goals.

RELATED: 'The Batman' Proves, Once and For All, that Gotham's Biggest Villain Is Social Inequality

Batman’s Contradictions Make Him So Interesting

As we said before, Batman is a character too complex to define with a simple word. While other heroes have a clear moral compass, Batman is consistently willing to become a lesser evil. Sometimes, that makes him flirt with fascist ideas, while in other moments, he fights for freedom of choice and social equality. The vigilante's contradictory nature is what enables different writers to take different approaches to Batman’s characterization, sometimes getting closer or more distant from fascist ideals.

Let’s take Frank Miller’s Dark Knight Returns timeline, for instance. That Batman is unquestionably a fascist. Batman puts himself above the law and brainwashes an army of lost souls to enact his will, crushing everyone he defines as an enemy. Instead of acting on a moral gray area, Miller’s take on Batman extrapolates some of the Dark Knight's tendencies to show how the vigilante’s crusade against crime could turn him into a full-blown fascist.

It’s almost the opposite take from Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which forces Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) to realize the errors of his ways when Batman becomes the main inspiration for the Riddler’s (Paul Dano) destructive plans. And by the time the credits roll in The Batman, Bruce Wayne realizes that Batman cannot be a symbol of fear and anger; he must somehow become a beacon of hope. In short, Reeves’ Batman is actively trying not to be confused with a fascist.

Mark Waid takes an even more obvious approach to the latent fascism in Batman’s action in Kingdom Come, where the Dark Knight becomes an autocrat who uses proxies to fight crime from the comfort of the Batcave. At the same time, Kingdom Come’s Batman also becomes a freedom fighter when Superman flirts with becoming an authoritarian leader. Something similar also happens in the Injustice timeline, where Batman united friends and foes to fight against Superman’s tyranny.

It’s fascinating to see how easily Batman can oscillate between a fascist vigilante and a defender of freedom. Bruce uses his vast resources to contribute to social inequality by buying fancy tools he uses to punch poor people more efficiently while investing in giving people more opportunities in life. The Dark Knight also surveils people, ignoring their privacy while condemning governments that abuse citizens. So, yeah, Batman can be a fascist. He can also be the opposite of one. Maybe that’s why the Dark Knight remains DC’s most popular character, as he exposes the shortcomings of vigilantism and, at the same time, shows why it is necessary in a world filled with monsters. Batman is a contradictory and sometimes hypocritical character. Still, his contractions are what makes him so mesmerizing.