December marks the final month of Batman’s historic 85th anniversary. DC Comics has been pulling out all the stops this past year to honor the popular superhero with new Funko Pops, apparel collections, physical media releases and action figures. In that mix has been McFarlane Toys with their successful DC Multiverse and DC Direct lines of figures. The latter included high quality statues. Now, McFarlane’s ending The Caped Crusader’s massive birthday celebration by going back to the very beginning for their latest release.

McFarlane’s newest 1:10th scale DC Direct resin statue depicts Batman’s first official appearance in Detective Comics #27 from 1939. It specifically recreates the issue's comic cover that saw Batman choking out a thug high above the Gotham City skyline. The DC hero’s pose with his cape flowing in the wind has since become iconic, being recreated countless times throughout the decades. While his shorter gloves are light blue with black highlights on the cover, something McFarlane perfectly emulates, in the story itself they’re a light shade of purple. That’s something unique to the early days of the character. This statue also stands at 17.5 inches tall and is up for pre-order now.

For 85 Years, Batman Has Been the Ultimate DC Hero (Sorry Superman)

Close

While Batman’s lore is well established now and can be easily recited by mainstream pop culture thanks to films like Batman (1989) and Batman Begins, that wasn’t the case when The Dark Knight first debuted. He didn’t have his “No Kill” rule yet, as the hero regularly carried a gun, his Batmobile was just a normal everyday vehicle and his Batcave was still a few years away from its conception. In his first handful of appearances, Batman was also seen taking down the mob. His colorful rogues gallery, which in the first decade included characters like The Joker, Catwoman and Dr. Hugo Strange, would come in Batman’s first solo title. This didn’t debut until the spring of 1940. Batman’s costume would see many changes over the years as well.

Staples like the bat-cowl, bat-ears, gray bodysuit and yellow utility belt would stay consistent over the years. Yet each new artist gave the classic look their own spin. One of the first things to go was the purple gloves in favor of better matching blue gloves with bat-fins. However, that original design has been kept alive in recent years with video games like Batman: Arkham Origins, Batman: Arkham Knight and Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham. That costume even received an updated modern interruption in The New 52’s Batman: Zero Year comic arc.

Most of Batman’s back catalog, including shows like Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond and films like The Dark Knight and The Batman, are currently streaming on Max. Before your next bat-binge, you can pre-order McFarlane Toys’ new Detective Comics #27 statue on their website.

Your changes have been saved Batman: The Animated Series The Dark Knight battles crime in Gotham City with occasional help from Robin and Batgirl. Release Date September 5, 1992 Cast Kevin Conroy , Efrem Zimbalist Jr. , Loren Lester , Mark Hamill Seasons 4

Watch on Max