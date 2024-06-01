The Big Picture McFarlane Toys teases new DC Multiverse wave of Batman Forever action figures, recreating iconic poster art from the film.

Batman Forever, known for its campy style and colorful villains, slowly gaining a cult following for its unique take on the Dark Knight.

While criticized for being too goofy, the film maintains a balance between camp and darker elements, providing a nostalgic nod to classic Batman.

When it comes to Batman sequels, one of the most overlooked films is 1995’s Batman Forever. After the lukewarm response to Batman Returns, Warner Brothers went in a much campier direction, replacing Michael Keaton’s Dark Knight with Val Kilmer while turning Gotham City into a neon playground. Now just ahead of the film’s 30th anniversary next year, McFarlane Toys has teased their upcoming DC Multiverse wave of Forever action figures.

Although the full reveal of the line is coming on Friday, June 7 as a part of an IGN Live event, McFarlane Toys released the teaser image for the new Bulid-A-Figure line. The image should be familiar for fans of Forever as it recreates its poster. The four main figures include Kalmer’s Batman in his final Sonar suit, Chris O'Donnell's Robin, Jim Carrey’s Riddler, and Tommy Lee Jones’ Two-Face. While it’s hard to tell from just the promotional shot, it does appear that both Batman and Robin will come with cloth capes. The Riddler will also feature his signature question mark cane. Finally, the build-a-figure looks to be the giant bat from Bruce Wayne’s dreams from the film. This was something we only got a glimpse of in the theatrical cut, but recently unearthed deleted scenes revealed that this bat had a much more thematic role to play in earlier versions of Forever.

The Duality of ’Batman Forever’

The road to how Batman Forever was made has been quite publicized over the last three decades. After Batman Returns did less than expected at the box office and was a lot darker than most family-centric moviegoers were expecting, WB stepped in to change the sequel’s direction. This meant brightening up the color palette, heightening the villains' personalities, and cranking up the one-liners. This also meant that Tim Burton wouldn’t return as director, staying on as a producer, with Joel Schumacher filling his Bat-boots. When it was released in the mid 90s, it was critically panned for being too goofy and nothing like the gothic tales found in the previous two films.

Forever is a case of style over substance, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Nowadays, the film is slowly gaining a cult following due to it feeling like a big screen version of the classic Adam West Batman series. The perfect level of camp with some remnants of Burton's moodier style and Kilmer is one of the more under-appreciated Dark Knights. Schumacher’s version of Batman gets hated because of this film sequel, Batman and Robin, yet unlike that film, Forever never falls too far into the world of unbelievable comic book hijinx.

Batman Forever is currently streaming on Max with most of the DC Universe. You can watch its trailer and preview McFarlane’s new figures below. They go up for pre-order on their website, alongside other retailers, June 7.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Max