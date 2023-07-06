Batman Forever is another DC movie that has a different version that fits more with the director's original vision. In an interview with The Playlist, Batman Forever writer Akiva Goldsman talked about director Joel Schumacher's original cut of the film. He also compared it to the theatrical version released in 1995. Goldsman also addressed the possibility of if the "Schumacher Cut" would ever be released like other alternate cuts of DC films.

Schumacher took over the Batman franchise after Tim Burton's 1992 film Batman Returns. After how dark Batman Returns was, Batman Forever was lighter in tone and more family friendly. In the interview, Goldsman talked about what was featured in the "Schumacher Cut" that was later cut from the theatrical one. "It's got about 35% more psychological realism in it," said Goldsman. "You know, it's really more about guilt and shame. But the preview audience didn't want it - the world wasn't ready. Joel's first cut had all of it in, and the audience was like, 'Yeah, we just like the part where the guy's funny and he's scary and the big thing...' And so, it got cut down into what it is. And it was cool." In the theatrical version of the film, Bruce Wayne (Val Kilmer) tells Chase Meridian (Nicole Kidman) about taking his father's journal during his parent's wake. A deleted scene that was released in the 2005 DVD version showed an adult Bruce finding his father's journal in the Batcave. In the journal it talks about how Bruce insists on seeing a movie. Bruce then believes that his parent's death was his fault, since he was the one who made them go out the night they were murdered.

Despite fans showing interest in seeing alternate cuts of movies, Goldman doesn't think that another cut of Batman Forever will be released. However, he says that he would still like for fans to be able to see it as a way to remember Schumacher, who passed away in 2020. "I'm certainly an advocate for it being in the world - just for Joel, you know? Because he died and he died quietly... You know, there wasn't a lot of honoring him and it would be a nice way to honor him, I think. And I think he'd get a kick out of it."

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Robin Williams Almost Played This 'Batman Forever' Villain, According to Akiva Goldsman

DC's Other Movies With Alternate Cuts

DC has had other superhero movies with alternate cuts that fit more with the director's original vision. One of them is Superman II. The theatrical version of Superman II was released in 1981, with Richard Lester as the credited director. In 2006, a new cut of the movie was released which matched the vision of Superman (1978) director Richard Donner, who had filmed most of the planned sequel at the same time the first movie was filmed. Another recent DC movie with an alternate cut is 2017's Justice League. The theatrical version of the film was completed by The Avengers director Joss Whedon. A four-hour version of the film that matched director Zack Snyder's vision was released on HBO Max in 2021.

The theatrical version of Batman Forever is currently available to stream on Max. A trailer for the film can be watched below: