The DC Animated Universe is filled with critically acclaimed movies, many of which tell some of Batman's most popular stories. Whether he is a part of the Justice League or off on his own in Gotham, Batman has fought against many villains that would pose a threat to heroes much stronger than him, like Doomsday and Darkseid.

Batman doesn't always come out with a clear victory, but he does always manage to come out alive. Whether it's by using his fists, his gadgets, or his brain, The Dark Knight has never backed down.

Batman vs Man-Bats, 'Son of Batman' (2014)

Dr. Kirk Langstrom is a formidable opponent in his Man-Bat form, but what happens when there is multiple of them? Deathstroke forces Langstrom to make an army of Man-Bats, but these creatures retain their ability to wield swords, making them that much more dangerous.

Batman and the newly minted Robin, his son Damien Wayne, are no match for this kind of army, and are forced to tactically retreat. But Batman is ready when they meet the Man-Bats again, defeating them easily using a high frequency batarang.

Batman vs Amazo, 'Under the Red Hood' (2010)

According to Batman's own dictionary, Amazo is, "a highly advanced cybernetic android equipped with the ability to absorb the power of superhumans." It's essentially like fighting a robot version of Superman. In fact, the only real advantage Batman has in this fight is the fact Amazo can't absord anything from him.

Even after Nightwing shows up, the dynamic duo are still at a significant disadvantage. Amazo begins to show more and more abilities, including flight and lasers from his eyes. However, once Amazo locks onto Nightwing, Batman sticks explosive puddy to its eyes, destroying the android.

Batman vs Shredder, 'Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' (2019)

An awesome crossover between the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Batman leads the Caped Crusader to cross paths with TMNT's arch enemy, Shredder, who intends to take control of the League of Assassins and use the Lazarus Pit.

In their first meeting, they are equally matched, but even with Batman able to break Shredders claws, Shredder is able to escape. In their second fight, with a timely "Cowabunga" Batman gains the upper-hand and is able to overwhelm him. Shredder subsequently gets thrown into a vat of ACE chemicals, leaving him scarred just like the Joker.

Batman vs Owlman, 'Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths' (2010)

This DC movie tells the classic 'what if?' story: what if the Justice League was evil? It seems like Batman fighting an evil version of himself would be right in his wheelhouse, but that was far from the case.

Owlman has a better suit, better gadgets, and on top of everything else, he isn't afraid to kill. Owlman was willing to destroy the entire multiverse and wipe out everyone and anyone who has ever lived. Batman successfully stops Owlman, and when citing the differences between them, William Baldwin delivers one of The Dark Knight's coldest lines,"We both looked into the abyss. But when it looked back at us, you blinked."

Batman vs Superwoman, 'Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths' (2010)

Batman really had his hands full with the Crime Syndicate. Superwoman teases Batman, even kissing him and stating, "I don't have time to play with you." Of course, Batman doesn't just give up.

He gets tossed around easily in this fight, and gets one of his ribs snapped for even trying to land a punch on Superwoman. He gets burried in rubble, only freed by the strength of Superwoman. He only escapes because Superwoman mistakes his anesthetic gas for a smokescreen and inhales it, knocking her out temporarily.

Batman vs The Talons, 'Batman vs Robin' (2015)

In their first meeting, the Court of Owl assassins tear Batman apart. They are mindless zombies and incredibly difficult to take down, and are easily able to snap their bones back into place. He's able to survive the initial encounter, but is forced to use his emergency beacon.

When hundreds of them swarm Wayne Manor, Batman is forced to pull every gadget and trick out of the Batcave to stop them, including a giant mech suit. The conflict comes to an end when Talon, the leader of the Court of Owls assassins, forces Damien Wayne to kill him.

Batman vs Mutant Leader, 'Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part I' (2012)

Now well into his 50s, Bruce Wayne is out of retirement to take on the mantle of Batman once more. The Leader of Gotham's dangerous Mutant Gang would present a challenge to Batman even in his prime, on his strength alone.

However, knowing he can't beat him just by punching harder, Batman uses the advantage he always has in fights, his mind. A barrage of carefully placed punches and kicks disorients the Leader as Batman continues to pick him a part like a surgeon. Resulting in an underdog victory for the grizzled crime fighter.

Batman vs Doomsday, 'The Death of Superman' (2018)

Doomsday is one of the strongest villains the Justice League ever has to face. He is able to easily handle multiple members of the League, and goes on to kill Superman.

It's nothing short of a miracle Batman is able to survive an entire encounter with Doomsday. He can't rely on his brains to get him out of a fight with an unstoppable war machine, but his reflexes are enough to keep him alive, although by the end he's barely able to stand.

Batman vs Superman, 'Justice League: War' (2014)

Justice League: War kicked off an impressive series of animated movies for DC. This is a fight that has taken place multiple times and across multiple versions of The Dark Knight and The Man of Steel.

However, Superman is always an ally to Batman, and usually only ends up being at odds with him because of mind control. Batman is also a much more tactical and experienced hand-to-hand fighter, which gives him higher survivability odds against a Superman that was corrupted by Darkseid's scientists.

Batman vs Darkseid, 'Superman/Batman: Apocalypse' (2010)

Batman vs the New God is an even bigger mismatch than Superman, as Darkseid has no Kryptonite. However, Darkseid is incredibly intelligent, which is something that Batman is able to use to his advantage.

Unable to do anything physically to Darkseid, Batman reveals to Darkseid he hacked into his Hellspores and threatens to activate them to destroy Apokolips. Darkseid applauds his boldness, noting that Superman or Wonder Woman could never successfully accomplish such a play.

