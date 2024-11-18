November will be a great month for Batman fans as Warner Bros. Discovery has announced free Batman screenings in celebration of 85 years of Batman. This DC superhero was first introduced in 1939 in Detective Comics #27. Since then, it has become a staple of DC's superhero lineup. These free screenings will take place in the span of four days, featuring various live-action adaptations of DC's Dark Knight.

Indie Wire reported that eight Batman films will be on offer from November 18 to 21, 2024. They include Michael Keaton's 1989 Batman and Batman Returns, Val Kilmer's Batman Forever, George Clooney's Batman & Robin, Christian Bale's Batman Trilogy, and 2022's The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. Sadly, this means that fans won't see any of the animated features, like the one that featured Kevin Conroy, nor will they see the movies featuring Ben Affleck's Batman. Two Batman films will be shown each day, with a 6 pm start time. These screenings will take place in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, and early guests will receive free goodies and complimentary popcorn and soda.

The 85 Years of Batman celebration features more than free movie screenings. Limited Batman memorabilia from Warner Bros' archives will be displayed in Los Angeles. Not to mention, the media company will be collaborating with the streetwear brand, Kith as they release a wide variety of Batman products.

What Makes Batman Popular in DC's Superhero Lineup?

Image via Warner Bros.

What makes Batman stand out when compared to other DC superheroes is that he doesn't have superpowers when compared to the Justice League. Instead, he's just a rich billionaire who uses his wealth and resources to fight crime. He was a kid when he witnessed the tragedy of the death of his parents and there were a variety of stories that have addressed his trauma and how he became the superhero we know and love.

In addition, he's somewhat of a polar opposite when compared to Superman as the two have different ideologies. This is why the idea of The Dark Knight facing The Man of Steel looks compelling theoretically but was mediocre at best when it was portrayed on the big screen in 2016 via Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Not only is Batman/Bruce Wayne a great character in this superhero franchise, but also his allies and enemies have great stories to tell. The most recent one was The Penguin, a TV spin-off from Matt Reeves' Batman movie, starring Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobb. The show was highly praised by fans and critics alike, with a high critics score of 95 percent and an average audience score of 92 percent. Meanwhile, Todd Phillips' Joker was not only an Academy Award-winning feature but also generated $1 billion at the global box office.

You can stream the 1989 Batman movie and the 2022 The Batman on Max.