Over the last number of years Funko has been the top collectable brand for anyone's pop culture obsessed heart. Their Pop vinyl figures have been their main appeal and recently the famous toy company introduced a new line of Pops, Bitty Pops, which are the smallest Funko Pops known to man. Now Funko has unveiled their second wave of Bitty Pops which is completely Batman themed.

The second wave of one-inch miniature figures consist of four four-packs featuring characters from DC Comics, Batman: The Animated Series, and Adam West’s Batman 66 TV series. The first pack features a black suited comic book Batman, Batgirl in her gray suit from BTAS, and a comic book Joker in his Alex Ross inspired black tux. The second set features Batman, Robin, and Scarecrow in their original designs from BTAS. The next set features Joker, Harley Quinn, and Poison Ivy in their original designs from BTAS. The final set features Batman, The Riddler, and Batgirl as they appear in the Batman 66 series. Each of these four sets contain a mystery Pop which has four options. You will either get Batman Beyond from his self-titled series, Robot Batman from BTAS, Penguin from Batman 66, or Catwoman in her original gray suit from BTAS as your mystery Pop. Each pack will cost $14.99.

The Legacy of Batman on TV

While most general audiences know Batman from his various big screen outings, The Dark Knight’s small screen legacy is nothing to overlook. For over 50 years Batman has had two nostalgic pillars that the DC hero has stood on. The first one being the live action series Batman 66 which starred West as The Caped Crusader and Burt Ward as Robin the Boy Wonder. The series ran for three seasons, 120 episodes, and even had a theatrically released film. More importantly it was most people’s first exposure to the hero. It was a hit at the time, but many hardcore comic fans lamented the series for making Batman more campy and cartoony across all its iterations. It wouldn’t be until Tim Burton’s Batman in 1989 where mainstream audiences knew how cool and dark Batman could be. This gothic renaissance for the character led to the creation of Batman: The Animated Series which ran for 4 seasons, 109 episodes, and had a cult classic theatrical film Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. From its dark deco art style to a brilliant voice cast which featured Kevin Conroy’s Dark Knight and Mark Hamill’s Joker, this is most fan’s definitive version of Batman.

That being said, both series have only grown in popularity as the decades have gone on. Batman 66 has been rightfully reappraised and has seen a successful comic book series and two direct-to-video animated continuation films while BTAS is currently in the middle of its continuation comic’s third season. There are always going to be new cinematic Batmen to get excited about and comic book storylines that show this brooding hero in a new light, but fans will always have these two equally iconic TV series to fall back.

When Do The Funko Batman Bitty Pops Release?

These new Funko Batman Bitty Pops will be released in May 2023. You can pre-order each set on Entertainment Earth or the Funko Website now. While you wait for the world’s tiniest Batfamily and villains to arrive, you can also check out the figures below:

