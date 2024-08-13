While, for the most part, Batman is seen as a gritty and darker superhero, he's actually had some pretty comedic interpretations over the years. Sometimes, creatives like to give the dark knight some lighthearted moments while maintaining his overall stoic nature, as seen in the now-seminal Batman: The Animated Series. Whether it be intentionally or unintentionally, Batman has been known to sometimes lighten up, and at times, his overly stiff nature is used for comedic effect.

On the other hand, other projects depict Batman in a decidedly lighter tone, openly having him crack jokes and call back to his sillier, campier 1960s version. Then again, sometimes, Batman's humor is completely unintentional, and the iteration is just laughably bad. Regardless, the funniest versions of Batman can have people laughing quite a bit, even if they don't necessarily want to.

10 Batman Beyond (Will Friedle)

'Batman Beyond' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros.

When Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy) becomes too old to continue his life as the caped crusader, he comes across the young Terry McGinnis (Will Friedle) and hands him the mantle of Batman. Terry's tenure as Batman in Batman Beyond serves as a nice contrast to the iteration of Batman that came before in-universe in Batman: The Animated Series.

It's a point often made in the series that Terry is not Bruce Wayne and, therefore, goes about being Batman in an incredibly different way than his predecessor, which is also true when it comes to his demeanor as Batman. Whereas Bruce was always dark and using fear to intimidate his foes, Terry is a bit more similar to Spider-Man, using comedy at times when going up against his foes and often teasing the former Dark Knight, like a grandson would to a grandfather.

9 The DCEU's Batman (Ben Affleck)

Multiple Movies

Image via Warner Bros.

The DCEU's iteration of Batman (Ben Affleck) can be either incredibly dark and serious or jokey and lighthearted, depending on the project. While films like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder's Justice League present a very dire Batman, other versions of the character love to joke around or are put in comedic situations, like in 2017's Justice League and The Flash.

This lack of cohesion comes primarily from the DCEU completely losing its direction in Joss Whedon's version of Justice League. From there, future films could not decide whether Batman was comedic or the typical Dark Knight fans know today. Whether it was inconsistent or not, Batman has some pretty funny jokes in the DCEU that had audiences chuckling, most notably when he tells Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) that his superpower is being rich.

8 Teen Titans Go! Batman (Khary Payton, Aaron Horvath, Jimmy Kimmel & Kevin Conroy)

'Teen Titans Go!' (2013-Present)

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

When Teen Titans Go! originally aired, it got a ton of hate for not only replacing the critically acclaimed Teen Titans but for being far more comedic, sillier, and aimed at younger audiences. This inherently comedic nature meant that when Batman (Khary Payton, Aaron Horvath, Jimmy Kimmel & Kevin Conroy) appeared in the show and subsequent movies, he would be portrayed as absurdly as the other characters.

As the franchise continued to air, people began to acknowledge that the series was pretty darn funny, and Batman had some incredibly funny moments throughout. For example, when Batman is hanging out with Commissioner Gordon (Michael Gelenic & Eric Bauza), his stomach begins to rumble, and he uses his grappling hook to zip himself over to the bathroom. This Batman never takes himself seriously, a refreshing change of pace for the notoriously self-important hero.

7 Justice League Action's Batman (Kevin Conroy)

'Justice League Action' (2016)

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

The comedy in Justice League Action is pretty funny because Batman is not cracking jokes consistently, like Batman '66, and isn't unintentionally funny like in the Burtonverse. Instead, Batman is funny because, when he does crack a joke, it's clever and not goofy. He has snarky one-liners that fit the moments he's in and don't come around all the time.

This Batman is also quite funny because of the contrast he provides to the rest of the Justice League and how writers use that to provide comedic moments without Batman saying anything overly funny, thus mostly staying in character. The comedy in Justice League Action is incredibly clever, and that's what makes it work so well: it fits Batman's reputation as one of DC's cleverest figures while injecting some lightheartedness into his personality.

6 Burtonverse's Batman (Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer & George Clooney)

'Batman' (1989), 'Batman Returns' (1992), 'Batman Forever' (1995), & 'Batman & Robin' (1997)

Close

There isn't a Batman franchise, or even a superhero franchise, that took such a drastic downward turn as the Burtonverse Batman franchise. This made for some incredibly funny moments, but not necessarily intentionally. While the many actors for Batman (Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer & George Clooney) in the Burtonverse certainly cracked jokes, most of the comedy comes unintentionally.

When Michael Keaton left the role and was replaced by Val Kilmer in the third film, Batman Forever, he was also joined by a new director. Joel Schumacher had a very different vision for the series than Burton, which was far more lighthearted, sillier, campier, and bright. But the vision didn't quite land and resulted in one of the goofiest Batmen there is, for all the wrong reasons. Also... the Bat-nipples remain one of the most haunting incorporations into Batman's lore, to the point where Schumacher even expressed regret over including them.

5 Batman '66's Batman (Adam West)

'Batman' (1966)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The first live-action version of Batman, played by Adam West, was intentionally goofy and could even be described as more of a sitcom rather than a superhero series. It's goofy and bombastic in so many ways, allowing West to say lines that have not only become some of the most iconic comedic Batman lines but have people dying of laughter from them to this day.

Batman '66 offers the most comedic Batman and one of the most iconic interpretations of the character overall. One can't forget lines like when Batman shouts at Robin (Burt Ward) in the series' film Batman: The Movie, "Hand me down the shark-repellent batspray!" when he was literally bitten by a shark and somehow survived. This Batman is dumb in the best possible way, and audiences wouldn't have it any other way.

Batman '66 Release Date January 12, 1966 Cast Adam West , Burt Ward , Alan Napier , Neil Hamilton , Stafford Repp , William Dozier Seasons 3

4 Bat-Mite

'The New Adventures of Batman' (1977), 'Batman: The Animated Series' (1992), 'Teen Titans' (2003) & 'Batman: The Brave and the Bold' (2008)

Image via DC Comics

The most devious and trouble-making member of the Bat-Family is none other than Bat-Mite, Batman's biggest fan and also a fifth-dimensional creature, making him essentially a god. Using his reality-bending abilities, he is either attempting to help Batman and instead getting in the way or just intentionally making trouble for the Caped Crusader.

Bat-Mite, wearing a Batman costume and all, is an iteration of Batman that simply exists beyond the walls of reality. He may not be Bruce Wayne, but much like Terry McGinnis, Bat-Mite wears the costume and puts on the "Bat" mantle. He's ridiculously goofy, and his abilities allow for any project he's appearing in to take a plethora of twists and turns. As the Bat's version of the underused Superman villain Mr. Mxyzptlk, Bat-Mit is chaos embodied, bringing many colors into the otherwise dark life of the Caped Crusader.

The New Adventures of Batman Release Date February 12, 1977 Cast Adam West , Burt Ward , Melendy Britt , Lou Scheimer , Lennie Weinrib Seasons 1

3 The Brave and the Bold (Diedrich Bader)

'Batman: The Brave and the Bold' (2008-2011)

Image via Cartoon Network

One of the best parts about Batman is the world surrounding him and how he interacts with it. Batman: The Brave and the Bold was a series that took this idea and made it the series' primary selling point, making it a team-up show. Batman got the chance to team up with most of the big pillars of the DC Universe throughout the show's 3 seasons, opening the door for a ton of opportunities to put Batman in situations he typically would never be in.

This Batman is also known for being quippy and always cracking one-liners that are genuinely hilarious. Lines like, "The fists of justice are unisex," just cannot be beaten. What makes this iteration so great is the fact that when he jokes around, it's less like he's winking at the camera but more so that he takes himself 100% seriously, and it aids the character's humor so much.

2 LEGO Batman (Will Arnett)

'The Lego Movie' (2014), 'The Lego Batman Movie' (2017) & 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' (2019)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The emergence of the LEGO film franchise birthed a new iteration of Batman (Will Arnett), quite a blocky and downright hilarious version of the character. The Batman found in the LEGO franchise is somehow a parody of the character and superheroes in general without being degrading, which allows everyone to find humor in his comedy.

Not to mention, the consistently astounding, self-aware performance by Will Arnett sells every line that Batman delivers. This Batman is an extreme version of all the characters that came before and makes it work in every way. After his last appearance in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, fans are clamoring for another chance to see the LEGO Batman; sadly, things don't seem too promising in that department.

1 Harley Quinn's Batman (Diedrich Bader)

'Harley Quinn' (2019-Present)

Image via Max

The Harley Quinn animated series may very well be one of the funniest superhero projects in a long time. Every character is an over-the-top parody of their typical counterparts, and the show fully embraces its R-rated tone to deliver a truly inspired take on many of DC's greatest legends. While his sidekick, Robin (Jacob Tremblay), is a series regular, Batman (Diedrich Bader) only makes a few appearances, but he makes each count.

Indeed, whenever Batman appears, he is utterly hilarious. This Batman is a bit of a punching bag, a refreshing change of pace considering his usual dominating personality. He has a severe case of mommy and daddy issues, to the point of bringing them back to life using Frank the Plant's (J.B. Smoove) powers. Bruce also has an unhealthy obsession with Selika Kyle (Sanaa Lathan), who considers him a nuisance. Overall, Bruce is an absurd, ridiculous, and undeniably hilarious centerpiece of the series and the funniest version of Batman yet.