Ever since the popularity of Batman: The Animated Series in the 1990s, it was evident that many of DC’s best characters were well-suited for animated adaptations. The continuity of Batman: The Animated Series was perhaps the truest representation of the original comics, allowing for direct adaptations of the most iconic storylines. DC began releasing many direct-to-DVD animated films, but only some of them took place in the original continuity. Spinoffs that took place in the newly established “Tomorrowverse” timeline, with others existing in tangent universes. However, the 2008 spinoff, Batman: Gotham Knight, was a novelty because it took place in the same continuity as Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy.

The notion of another film within Nolan’s continuity is surprising, as this iteration of the Batman franchise wasn’t necessarily suited for spinoffs. Nolan was clearly interested in telling a singular story about how Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne became a hero and didn’t want to develop tie-ins with other DC characters. However, Batman: Gotham Knight bridges the gap between Batman Begins and The Dark Knight to tell an essential piece of Bruce’s evolution.

Batman: Gotham Knight Release Date July 8, 2008 Director Yasuhiro Aoki , Yuichiro Hayashi , Futoshi Higashide , Toshiyuki Kubooka , Hiroshi Morioka , Jong-Sik Nam Cast Kevin Conroy , Jason Marsden , Scott Menville , George Newbern , Corey Padnos , Crystal Scales Runtime 75 minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Bob Kane , Josh Olson , Jordan Goldberg , Greg Rucka , Brian Azzarello , Alan Burnett Expand

What Is ‘Batman: Gotham Knight’ About?

Unlike other DC animated films that serve as standalone adaptations of singular storylines, Batman: Gotham Knight is an anthology of four different adventures involving Batman (Kevin Conroy) encountering different villains. This was ultimately a smart decision; it wouldn’t make sense for Batman to face off with a major antagonist that isn’t at all mentioned in the other films, but it is clear in The Dark Knight that he’s been operating for several years, taking down small-time criminals. This gave Batman: Gotham Knight the opportunity to introduce some of the more underrated villains from the comics, including the Man in Black (George Newbern), Salvatore Maroni (Rob Paulsen), Yuri Dimitrov (Corey Burton), and Dr. Jonathan Crane.

Batman: Gotham Knight was very savvy in which villains it selected. Nolan’s films take place in a grounded universe that doesn’t include any overt fantasy or science fiction elements; the trilogy feels closer in tone to the crime cinema of Michael Mann than it does to any of the previous Batman films from Tim Burton or Joel Schumacher. While it wouldn’t make sense to include more supernatural villains like Poison Ivy or Mr. Freeze, characters like the Man in Black and The Russian could exist in a feasible version of reality. Ultimately, they’re just thugs who decide to put on masks to get attention; in many ways, they’re not that different from Bruce himself.

The anthology format allows Batman: Gotham Knight to embrace different animation styles, showing just how dynamic Bob Kane’s original source material can be. Batman’s encounter with the Man in Black in the segment titled Have I Got A Story For You recounts a street fight from the perspective of several young witnesses, unfolding in a manner similar to Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon. However, Batman’s battle with Deadshot (Jim Meskimen) incorporated more of the traditional martial arts style action that fans of Batman: The Animated Series had come to expect. While none of the shorts have narratives that could suitably be stretched to feature length, they work as bite-sized adventures that show just how much Bruce changes in the years since he first revealed himself to be Batman.

How Does ‘Batman: Gotham Knight’ Tie Into ‘The Dark Knight’ Trilogy?

While it's not a necessary watch to understand The Dark Knight, Batman: Gotham Knight provides insights into how Bruce hones his crime-fighting abilities. In Batman Begins, Bruce’s battle was very personal, as he had to square off with the League of Shadows leader, Ra’s Al Ghul (Liam Neeson), who had trained him to be a warrior. However, Bruce also has to deal with many lower-class criminals who don’t have the same sense of chivalry. Seeing Bruce immerse himself in the seedier side of Gotham City helps show why he became so feared by the criminal population at the beginning of The Dark Knight.

Batman: Gotham Knight also explores how some of Batman’s villains grew in prominence before the events of The Dark Knight. At the end of Batman Begins, Cillian Murphy’s Jonathan Crane had been injected with his own toxic gas and only narrowly managed to avoid imprisonment. Batman: Gotham Knight shows just how far he has fallen; despite once being a respected member of Gotham’s medical community, Crane is now a small-time gangster who has fully embraced his moniker “Scarecrow.” Batman: Gotham Knight also indicates how Maroni (played by Eric Roberts in The Dark Knight) becomes an influential figure capable of infiltrating several members of the Gotham City police department. It now makes more sense why Maroni’s activities are of such interest to Heath Ledger’s Joker.

‘Batman: Gotham Knight’ Is a Great Place To Start With DC Animation

The sheer quantity of DC’s animated output can be overwhelming, as there have been a series of new shows and direct-to-DVD films released regularly for over three decades. Even those just interested in Batman: The Animated Series should know that its events eventually tie into Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, Justice League Unlimited, and several other animated films. Comparatively, Batman: Gotham Knight succeeds as a standalone adventure that doesn’t require knowledge beyond Nolan’s trilogy. Though the style is more idiosyncratic, Batman: Gotham Knight retains the mature attitude that had defined Nolan’s approach to the series.

Batman: Gotham Knight is a great film to watch for those interested in exploring the possibilities of DC animation, as the anthology format hints at the possibilities of week-to-week Batman stories. Nolan's trilogy is an epic, but Batman adventures are often exciting when they focus on his everyday responsibilities and struggle to satisfy both sides of his personality without calling attention to himself. While Nolan fans may be averse to looking at something that is geared towards a slightly younger audience, Batman: Gotham Knight serves as proof that Batman is for everyone.

Batman: Gotham Knight is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

