‘Batman: Gotham Knights’ First Trailer Confirms the Court of Owls at Long Last

The first trailer for WB Games’ highly anticipated new video game Batman: Gotham Knights is now here! We’ll have our thoughts up shortly, but we wanted to bring the video to you as quickly as possible.

Watch the trailer here:

Watch the world premiere of Gotham Knights. Batman is dead. It is now up to the Batman Family – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin – to protect Gotham City, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. You must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save Gotham from chaos. Your legacy begins now. Step into the Knight.

Zachary Levi (Shazam!) also stopped by the DC FanDome event to show off some footage of the 2021 title. More to come, but here’s what we know so far:

With Batman presumably dead, superheroes Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin will have to protect Gotham City and fend off the Court of Owls

Mr. Freeze will factor into an early mission, as shown off in the gameplay

The Belfry will become an important location for the heroes in the wake of Batman’s death

The mystery at the heart of the story will be bigger than even the Court of Owls

WB Games Montreal, the studio behind 2012’s Batman: Arkham City and 2013’s Batman: Arkham Origins, teased more about their upcoming and unconfirmed title. Batman: Gotham Knights is already on tap for this weekend’s DC FanDome, but today we got our first look a little earlier than that. The tease came with some viral puzzles released over social media, including a Morse code snippet (that translates to MW#, we think?) but it’s beyond us what exactly that means at the moment. The linked Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts don’t offer much more than that. What’s more clear, however, is the related website r3dakt3d.com, which features the more-obvious method: “We’ve Been Expecting You” and the date 8/18 (today!) and a countdown timer.

The linked social media accounts have only offered bread crumbs for fans out there to trace back to the Court of Owls, a powerful and well-connected cabal of mysterious, masked Gothamites who aim to carry out their own vision for the city, come hell or high water. It’s a group that’s injected some wonderful mythology into the long history of Batman and finds the Caped Crusader forced to team up with some of his most iconic villains in order to take down the Court and their assassins, the Talons. We’ll see just how much of the Court of Owls story is folded into the new game when more is revealed throughout this week and weekend.