There are few Hollywood heroes out there who have long-lasting star power that spans over the course of decades. Sometimes, characters will return after a long absence for another go-around, and other times they're left in the dust. And then there are those feature film protagonists who seem to just keep coming back time and again for more on-screen adventures. If you haven't guessed from the title, the two Hollywood superstars were talking about this time around are Batman and Indiana Jones, who share a surprising history on the big screen.

Now, there's little that connects these two together outside a few theatrical coincidences. For starters, Batman has been around since the late 1930s, and Indiana Jones, though based on the fictional adventurers of that time period (and his most famous quests are set in the '30s), is ultimately a product of the '80s. Likewise, Batman's history includes a vast amount of comic books, television shows, animated content, and video games, while Indiana Jones is largely relegated to the big screen. Nevertheless, these two have a fascinating shared on-screen history (despite never appearing in a movie together) that's worth the adventure.

1989 - The Beginning and the End

By 1989, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas had released two Indiana Jones pictures, Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981 and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984. Both films took place in the mid-1930s and featured Harrison Ford as the titular hero, hunting for biblical artifacts and fighting eastern death cults as only he can. Both pictures did well and, along with Star Wars, helped solidify Ford's career as an action hero, not to mention Indy's popularity. So, when Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was released in '89, it wasn't a surprise.

In contrast, Batman hadn't been featured on the big screen since the mid-1960s when Adam West still wore the kooky cowl and POWed his enemies to victory. Since then, Batman had undergone a darker revision in the comics (or rather, return to his original form), particularly in the 1980s via Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns and Alan Moore's The Killing Joke. Under inspiration from these stories, director Tim Burton directed Batman, which starred Michael Keaton in the titular role, reinventing public perception of the Dark Knight for an entire generation. While Indy's time as Hollywood's biggest action hero was coming to a close, Batman's was just beginning.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Last Crusade made back 10 times its budget at $474 million dollars in international gross, beating out Batman as the most (financially) successful film of the year. Given that Indy's film had the word "last" in the title, many likely (and rightly) assumed that it would be the last Indiana Jones feature they'd see for a long time. But Batman wasn't far behind, making $411 million worldwide, the Caped Crusader was the second highest-grossing film of 1989, proving that the DC Comics superhero was ready to take over where the good Dr. Jones left off.

Despite being aided by a wave of Batmania, Batman succumbed to Indiana Jones' (and Harrison Ford's) star power in the '80s, but he soon took over himself. Burton's sequel, Batman Returns, was released only a few years later in 1992 (the same year Ford played Jack Ryan in Patriot Games). Two more Batman sequels were later made with director Joel Schumacher (and without Michael Keaton). Interestingly, 1992 also marked the year both Batman and Indiana Jones leaped to television, Batman via Batman: The Animated Series where he'd be voiced by the iconic Kevin Conroy, and Indy on the live-action The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, where he'd primarily be played by Sean Patrick Flannery (though Harrison Ford made a brief appearance). Unsurprisingly, the Dark Knight outlasted the young adventurer on television.

2008 - A Revival for the Ages

It wasn't until nearly 20 years later that Batman and Indiana Jones would duke it out again in theaters, fighting for the title of box-office champion. Since then, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, and now Christian Bale had all taken turns as the Dark Knight, with the latter securing the title after Christopher Nolan's 2005 reboot Batman Begins. In 2008, Nolan's legendary sequel The Dark Knight was released, though not before Spielberg, Lucas, and Ford returned once again to recapture some of that '80s Hollywood magic. Indy hadn't embarked on a live-action adventure since his television series went off the air, so his return was highly anticipated.

Whether you like Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull or not, the movie did incredibly well, making nearly $800 million at the box office that summer. No doubt, longtime fans of the Nazi-smashing adventurer were more than thrilled to return to theaters to support Indiana Jones, and it seemed like he might quickly reclaim his title as the box-office champion. Unfortunately for Indy, Nolan's Batman (combined with the charm of Heath Ledger's Joker) knocked everyone's socks off. This grittier, more realistic version of the Caped Crusader had won the hearts of audiences everywhere, making Batman a more respectable hero than he'd ever been.

As the highest-grossing film of the year, The Dark Knight walked away having made over $1 billion dollars, a number that Indy couldn't have even dreamed up in his time. To be fair, Christian Bale's Batman had a solid origin flick under his belt, which sparked new confidence in audiences after Schumacher's horrific Batman & Robin hit theaters in 1997. But, by those standards, Ford and company had three solid... Well, two solid Indiana Jones films before Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, but even a long-anticipated return wasn't enough to win audiences over. Still, second place isn't bad, especially in the same year that Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk birthed the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Following The Dark Knight, Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale united once more to conclude their Batman's on-screen adventures with The Dark Knight Rises in 2012. In the years between, Lucas and Spielberg tried to work out their plans for a fifth Indiana Jones adventure, but nothing ever quite stuck. So, in that same year that Bale took his final bow as Batman, George Lucas sold Lucasfilm and its assets to the Walt Disney Company, marking Indiana Jones as property of the House of Mouse. After that, Lucas had no more involvement in his beloved properties, effectively passing the dimmed torch to Disney.

2023 - The Times Are A Changing...

Once Disney owned Lucasfilm, they immediately got to work on more Star Wars stories. Soon, a sequel trilogy was born (with Harrison Ford returning as Han Solo) and various other spin-offs, revivals, and prequels were greenlit. A year following Nolan and Bale's Batman finale, Warner Bros. and DC Comics worked to craft their own DC Extended Universe, which began with Zack Snyder's Man of Steel in 2013 and continued with 2016's Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, now featuring Ben Affleck as the Caped Crusader. But still, no new word on Indy's future as Disney continued to prioritize Star Wars.

Affleck continued to appear as Batman in 2016's Suicide Squad and 2017's Justice League, but after a terrible experience with replacement director Joss Whedon, Affleck left the cowl behind. At least for a while. Though Robert Pattinson took over the role for Matt Reeves' 2022 detective thriller The Batman (a standalone project), Affleck returned in 2021 for Zack Snyder's Justice League and again in 2023 for The Flash. During all that Bat-drama, Harrison Ford signed on for the fifth (and final) Indiana Jones film, and though it wouldn't be directed by Steven Spielberg, he readied his whip once more.

Admittedly, no Batman films were released theatrically in 2023. Instead, Bat-fans were treated to not just one, but multiple Batmen in The Flash, where Ezra Miller's titular character changes the timeline, restoring the Michael Keaton version of Batman – who hadn't been seen since 1992. That's right, while Keaton's Batman has returned for The Flash, Ford is returning once more for James Mangold's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, making this the first time in almost 35 years that these two actors have played these two characters at the same time.

Unfortunately, we're a long way from 1989. So far, The Flash has been bombing commercially, and while it's been received mostly well by critics and audiences alike, it won't make the $770 million that The Batman made in 2022. It'll be lucky if it passes $200 million. As flicks like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Fast X, and anything with the word "Marvel" attached to it have dominated the 2023 box office, the question remains, what does this mean for age-old Hollywood heroes like Batman and Indiana Jones? If multiple Batmen (especially fan favorites like Keaton and Affleck) can't sway folks to the theater, what hope does Indy's latest (and last, for real this time) adventure have?

What Does The Future of These Hollywood Legends Look Like?

For decades, characters like Batman and Indiana Jones ruled the big screen. Even in the years that these heroes didn't share a theater (or weren't in the theater at all), they were still regarded as some of the most influential heroes in Hollywood history. While that may still be true to a point, with the inception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and everyone's constant attempts to launch their own) the old-school Hollywood blockbuster seems to be changing, if it even exists at all.

Previously, though there was a shared continuity between pictures, Indiana Jones and Batman films were largely standalone features. For Indy that has remained true, but for the Dark Knight that's becoming a thing of the past (Matt Reeves' The Batman being the positive exception). While Batman is still one of the most recognizable heroes, the skyrocketing popularity of Marvel characters such as the Guardians of the Galaxy or the Avengers is slowly outshining the Caped Crusader's Bat-signal (note that The Batman was beaten at the box office by two separate Marvel movies in 2022). Likewise, the only action heroes comparable to someone like Indiana Jones these days exist in spy movies such as the Mission: Impossible series.

While none of those other characters or franchises are bad or unappealing, 2023 seems to mark a true end of an era. Where Batman and Indiana Jones once stood as some of the most influential movie heroes of our time, others stand now. Where each new installment was once meant to be a new standalone adventure, most movie sequels now are part of a bigger universe. This is the reality in 21st-century Hollywood. Today, Michael Keaton's Batman and Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones just don't fit in anymore. They certainly don't draw in the same crowds.

However, The Flash and Dial of Destiny ultimately shape up, it's exciting to see these age-old heroes duke it out once more for the big-screen title. While neither is likely to win (Mario currently holds the 2023 star), what ultimately matters is the adventures they take us on. Heroes like Batman and Indy remind us that, though time and tragedy can be rough on one's soul, it's paramount that we continue to fight on. While we might never get another Batman like Michael Keaton or Christian Bale, or ever see Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones again, their previous adventures will have to be enough to challenge and excite us as Hollywood develops new heroes and stories to take their place.