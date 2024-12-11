It’s been only a few days since Robert Pattinson delivered an update on the timeline for The Batman Part 2 and 3, teasing that he may be retired by the time it’s over because it’s taking so long. Now, Batman fans have something more exciting to cling to, as Iron Studios took to its official Instagram to unveil a figure like you’ve never seen before. The studio dropped the first official look at the ¼ size Batman Identity figure, showing Bruce Wayne wearing the Batman suit without the cowl, sitting on a throne with the cowl and cape draped over him. This figure retails for a whopping $999.99, one of Iron Studios' more expensive collectibles, and will launch globally in the third quarter of 2025 after going up for pre-order today.

Iron Studios is no stranger to comic book movie figures; the company just recently released a new Sylvie collectible based on her appearance in Loki Season 1, the Marvel Disney+ series, and it also dropped an X-Men ‘97 figure showing Wolverine with Gambit on his back, one of the most iconic moments from Season 1 of the hit animated series. Iron Studios also ventured to the other side of the aisle and worked with DC on a Wonder Woman collectible based on her appearance in DC comics and not on Gal Gadot’s portrayal in live-action, and then did the same with Hawkman by giving him a comics figure and not a figure of Aldis Hodge from Black Adam. Iron Studios also recently dropped a Kraven the Hunter figure ahead of Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s film hitting theaters this month.

Batman’s Future in Live-Action Is Uncertain

While Robert Pattinson is already confirmed to reprise his role in The Batman Part 2, which is due in theaters on October 2, 2026, the future of Batman in the DCU remains unclear. Fans are expecting Batman to make his DCU debut in The Brave and the Bold, which will feature The Dark Knight and also Robin in some capacity, but casting for the film has not yet begun, nor has an official release date been set. Andy Muschietti has been tapped to direct, but James Gunn has been adamant about not sending a project through to production without it being ready, and news on The Brave and the Bold taking that next step has been eerily silent of late.

The Batman Iron Studios figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here. Check out the first look at the collectible above and watch The Batman on Max.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 The Batman In a dark city plagued by crime and corruption, a masked crusader investigates a puzzling string of crimes linked by cryptic messages. His journey into the depths of the city's sinister underworld reveals connections among its most powerful citizens and forces him to confront his own complex relationship with justice. Director Matt Reeves Cast Robert Pattinson , Zoë Kravitz , John Turturro , Andy Serkis , Peter Sarsgaard , Jeffrey Wright , Colin Farrell , Paul Dano Barry Keoghan , Jayme Lawson , Gil Perez-Abraham , Peter McDonald , Con O'Neill , Alex Ferns , Rupert Penry-Jones , Kosha Engler , Archie Barnes , Janine Harouni , Hana Hrzic , Joseph Walker , Luke Roberts , Oscar Novak , Stella Stocker , Sandra Dickinson , Jack Bennett , Andre Nightingale , Richard James-Neale , Lorraine Tai , Joseph Balderrama , James Eeles Runtime 176 minutes Writers Matt Reeves , Peter Craig , Bob Kane , Bill Finger Expand

