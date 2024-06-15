The Big Picture Batman 66 celebrated the colorful and fun direction of the character, showcasing iconic villains like Joker and Catwoman.

Adam West's portrayal of Batman paved the way for the hero's menacing stronghold in pop culture today.

Funko's exclusive two-pack set based on the classic TV series is available for pre-order on Amazon, releasing on August 10, 2024.

2024 marks the 85th anniversary of Batman. Because of that, DC is pulling out all the stops for the fabled Caped Crusader with new variant covers, apparel collections, and action figures. Funko has also been partaking in the fun with their own batcave-sized pop collection celebrating The Dark Knight. Now, the popular toy company has unveiled their latest Batman 66 two-pack.

The Amazon exclusive set is based on the classic live-action series starring Adam West’s Batman which premiered in 1996. The figures included in the two-pack are Batman in his iconic blue, gray, and yellow batsuit facing off against Cesar Romero’s Joker. The package also features two action bubbles made iconic from the series’ campy fight scenes. Batman 66 now joins Batman 89 in Funko’s Dark Knight anniversary collection.

The 1960s Batman Was a Different Kind Of Dark Knight

Image via Funko

While DC fans much prefer the more mature version of the character, West’s Batman is just as beloved because his series took the hero in a colorful and fun direction. In 120 episodes and one memorable big screen adventure, this Batman brought the DC universe into the mainstream. It also showcased the first live-action versions of characters like The Joker, Penguin, The Riddler, and Catwoman. The show would be surpassed by more modern gems like Batman: The Animated Series and films like Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, but its importance in the mythos can’t be understated. Without this series’ grand success, Batman wouldn’t have been able to have the menacing stronghold he has in pop culture today.

West sadly passed away in 2017, but Batman 66 has lived on in many different forms over the decades. This includes a popular comic book series, two direct-to-video animated films starring West, video games like Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, and various merchandise collections. Both the series and feature film have also been released on Blu-ray, which has allowed a whole new generation of Bat-fans to discover this entertaining era of Batman stories. West wasn’t only known for his time as The Caped Crusader. However, that was by far his most popular role. He would later appear in the BTAS classic episode “Beware the Gray Ghost” and throughout Fairly Odd Parents as Catman, who acted as a loving parody of his Batman persona.

Batman 66 isn’t available to stream on any streaming service, but it’s available for rent/purchase on VOD platforms like Apple TV. Amazon’s Batman two-pack is up for pre-order now on their website for $23.99 USD. The figures are set to release on August 10, 2024.

Your browser does not support the video tag.