The third and final installment in the animated Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths trilogy hit Max, and the multiverse is collapsing in on itself. But among a plethora of other notable animated cameos, one scene in particular stands out as a significant bookend for the animated world of the DC Universe. In his final performance as the Dark Knight, Kevin Conroy shines by revisiting his original Batman: The Animated Series role opposite Mark Hamill's Joker for one final showdown. And boy, is it perfect.

'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Honors Kevin Conroy's Batman Legacy

Near the end of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 3, we visit a world designated Earth-12. By all appearances, this is the very same DC Animated Universe we were first introduced to back in 1992 with Batman: The Animated Series. The Gotham City Police Department blimps, the eerie red skies, and the physical appearances of both Batman and the Joker are dead giveaways. As the Caped Crusader and the Clown Prince of Crime engage in one final entanglement on this Gotham rooftop, they witness the world begin collapsing in on itself as the multiverse is destroyed. "The end of the world, and you want to spend it with me," the Joker laughs at his longtime opponent. "I didn't know you cared." No doubt, longtime fans of the Dark Knight and DC (who has long dominated in the animation department of superhero media) do care. And, as it turns out, so does Batman. "I care, Joker," Batman responds. "About Gotham, about justice, and if it has to end, at least I go out like this: being Batman."

These chilling words are underscored by Danny Elfman's iconic theme from the original series, and throw all of us who grew up with the famed Animated Series straight back to our childhood. It's a scene that feels right out of the DCAU, which is why it's so meaningful. If one were to perfectly sum up Kevin Conroy's history as the Dark Knight, it would be in a moment like this. Returning to his original, defining work as the Caped Crusader and summing up what Batman is really all about, Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 3 allows Conroy to give us a heartfelt, emotional, and purposed sendoff worthy of his name. It's no wonder the entire film was dedicated to his memory. For nearly 30 years, Conroy voiced Batman in countless animated projects (and even got to play the character in live-action in another Crisis on Infinite Earths adaptation), and here, that journey comes to its official end. Words can hardly express what Conroy's Dark Knight meant to so many, or how synonymous with the character his performance has become.

This 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Moment Is the Perfect 'Batman: The Animated Series' Bookend

It's not exactly controversial to say that the Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy has been very hit-or-miss. This return to the world of Batman: The Animated Series gives both Kevin Conroy's Batman and Mark Hamill's Joker one final bow, and it's extremely effective. Not only does our initial return to Earth-12 echo the opening sequence from The Animated Series, complete with the lightning effect, but it allows us to say goodbye to these versions of these characters forever. (Additionally, we get some Justice League Unlimited references as well, which was a welcome bonus.)

But what better way for them to go out than swinging opposite the other as the world ends around them? We may never be able to return to the original DC Animated Universe, but we can always revisit Batman's adventures. Given Conroy's sheer breadth of material as the Dark Knight, one cannot easily escape (or ever forget) his stunning vocals. Although this may not be Hamill's finest performance as the Joker (likely another reason he's retired from the role), it just feels right hearing these two perform alongside one another, even if it's just for one more scene.

