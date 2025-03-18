Fans have been anxiously waiting for Batman's return to the big screen. With Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II not coming out till 2027 and the DCU’s The Brave and the Bold still without a release window, it's going to be a long couple of years for The Dark Knight. However, that doesn't mean DC’s most popular hero isn't being represented in other mediums. The character’s mainline comic series is about to relaunch with a new #1 later this year and Batman: Caped Crusader is currently in production on its second season. While we wait for all that to leave the Batcave, McFarlane Toys continues to hold us over with their beloved DC figures. Now, in their latest release, Batman is taking on one of his toughest foes.

A part of McFarlane's DC Multiverse line of seven-inch-scale figures, the company's latest Collector's Edition two-pack is of Batman and Killer Croc. This specific version of the hero is based on “The Grim Knight” from the “Dark Multiverse” comic storyline. Batman is much more armored this time around, and he's armed to the teeth with weapons. Killer Croc, on the other hand, is more in line with his usual. He features a muscular and scaly green appearance with tattered blue pants. This two-pack is coming soon to select retailers.

The Batman vs. Killer Croc

Image Via McFarlane Toys

Waylon Jones, aka Killer Croc, has been a thorn in Batman's side for over 40 years. Debuting in the pages of Detective Comics, the character would quickly move to other mediums in shows like Batman: The Animated Series, The New Batman Adventures, and The Batman (2004). Batman would famously disguise himself as the villain in one of BTAS’ best episodes, “Almost Got ’Im”. The villain would then get a new horrific design in the Batman: Arkham video game series. He would appear in all four mainline games in the series with a hulking size that would make any seasoned Dark Knight shake in his boots. His particular boss fight in Batman: Arkham Asylum is one of the more tense and anxiety-ridden sections of a video game in recent memory. However, that being said, his most well-known appearance was his love-action debut in David Ayres’ 2016 film Suicide Squad. There, the practically made creature of the night was played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. With another horror-centric Batman villain, Clayface, getting his own film in the new DCU in 2026, maybe fans will see Killer Croc get another chance on the big screen soon.

Where Can You Stream Killer Croc’s Appearances?

You can currently stream Killer Croc-centric episodes of Batman: The Animated Series and The Batman on Max alongside Suicide Squad. Before your next Gotham Underworld binge, you can view McFarlane Toys' previous wide range of DC releases on their website.