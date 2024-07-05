The Big Picture Batman: The Killing Joke's 4K Steelbook features The Joker on the cover.

The Steelbook includes both 4K and Blu-ray versions of the 2016 animated film, with art inspired by the original graphic novel.

The 4K Steelbook is now available for pre-order and will be released on September 30, 2024.

The Joker becomes the star of the show as this Batman villain is the face of Batman: The Killing Joke's 4k Steelbook. This Gotham villain has his face front and center, which makes sense since the film is based on his origin story and how he became Batman's iconic rival. Batman: The Killing Joke was first released in 2016 and is based on a one-shot graphic novel that was originally published in 1988.

The 4K steelbook is now available for pre-order, according to Warner Bros UK. Not only does it contain the 4K and Blu-ray versions of the 2016 animated film, but it also features art based on the 1988 graphic novel. The product image also features a special spades playing card which contains the images of Joker and Batman.

Batman: The Killing Joke starred Kevin Conroy as Batman/Bruce Wayne and Mark Hamill as Joker. Also featured in this animated superhero film include Tara Strong as Barbara Gordon, Ray Wise as James Gordon, and John DiMaggio. This was the first DC animated original movie to receive an R-Ratting, and during an interview with ComicBook.com, executive producer, Bruce Timm revealed that more content was added due to the source material not having enough content.

What is 'Batman: The Killing Joke' about?

Batman: The Killing Joke reveals the origin story of Joker. He was a lab technician who wanted to become a standup comedian. At the same time, he aided two criminals to rob his former workplace, out of desperation to support his family. Unfortunately, a series of tragic events, as well as an accident during the robbery, led to the transformation of this known criminal. Meanwhile, Barbara Gordon retires as Batgirl after Batman shows concern for her safety during a mission. The original graphic novel was written by Alan Moroe, and it won "Best Writer" and "Best Graphic Album" during the 1989 Eisner Awards.

Unfortunately, Batman: The Killing Joke didn't get the standing ovation that it wanted. The film received a low critic score of 35 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and received a rotten audience score of 50 percent. The film also generated over $4.4 million at the global box office.

Batman: The Killing Joke can't be streamed on any platform, but can be purchased digitally. Meanwhile, the 4K Steelbook is now available for pre-order and will be released on September 30, 2024.