McFarlane Toys is ready to make this year’s San Diego Comic Con a must stop event for DC fans. Over the last number of days the famous toy company has slowly been revealing their line of SDCC exclusive figures. The figures thus far have celebrated Superman’s 85th anniversary and continued McFarlane’s Dark Knight line. Now one of Batman’s most iconic storylines is joining the comic book party as McFarlane has just unveiled the first look at their newest Gold Label Batman figure based on his appearance in Batman: Knightfall.

The seven-inch Gold Label figure sees Batman in his classic blue, gray, and yellow oval Bat-symbol costume that was updated for this storyline in 1993. The figure will come with interchangeable hands, a batarang, character stand with the 1990s Batman logo on it, and character art card that features the now iconic cover of Bane breaking The Dark Knight’s back over his knee. This SDCC exclusive figure is in celebration of Knightfall’s 30th anniversary.

What’s Batman: Knightfall About?

Batman: Knightfall was an epic story that ran from 1993 to 1994 in various Batman related comics. This includes his mainline series, Detective Comics, and Batman: Shadow of the Bat. This storyline is most well known for introducing Bane who used the Capes Crusader’s rogues gallery against him. He used Gotham’s villains to study and wear the hero out to the point where Bane learned Batman’s secret identity. This led to an exhausted Dark Knight being ambushed in the Batcave and beaten within an inch of his life. The image of Bane breaking Batman’s back, similar to the Death of Superman that was happening around the same time, is one of the most iconic comic book panels in history. Jim Aparo’s brilliant art is burnt into the head of every Batman fan. This would lead Bruce Wayne to choose a new Batman in Jean-Paul Valley while he recovered. However, his replacement soon became unhinged and murderous which forced Bruce to take back the mantle of the Bat by force. Valley is now best known as the anti-hero Azreal.

Since Knightfall Bane and Azreal have appeared in countless Batman stories. Bane would quickly make his leap from the comic page to Batman: The Animated Series in 1994 before then appearing in Superman: The Animated Series and The Batman as well as films like Batman: The Mystery of the Batwoman and The Dark Knight Rises. The latter film was the end of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy which drew heavy influence from Knightfall. This included a Batman and Bane showdown where the villain broke The Dark Knight’s back. Bane has also made appearances in various video games like Batman: Rise of Sin Tzu, Batman: Arkham Asylum, and Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Origins. Azrael would appear in Arkham City as well as its sequel Batman: Arkham Knight.

When is SDCC?

SDCC is taking place at the San Diego Convention Center from Thursday, July 20 to Sunday, July 23. McFarlane’s new Batman: Knightfall Gold Label figure will be available at DC Booth #4645 and will also be available to pre-order on McFarlane’s website soon. Until then, you can preview the figure down below.

