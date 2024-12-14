When it comes to modern pop culture, one of the most successful film franchises has been Warner Brothers and Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse. The American take on Toho’s expensive Kaiju universe had another big year in 2024. This was thanks to the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and the franchise’s first live-action TV series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Godzilla and his monster friends have an atomic future ahead of them. However, before we see the King of the Monsters on the big screen again, McFarlane Toys is letting the MonsterVerse fight with a new killer set.

The figure two-pack, based on the 2024 comic book mini-series Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong by Brian Buccellato, sees Batman and Kong battle it out. In terms of design, The Dark Knight features a classic black and gray Batsuit, while the monstrous Kong will be very recognizable to fans of the shared cinematic universe. There's a ton of great detail on this particular piece, like the three claw marks running across his chest. With this two-pack release, expect a Superman vs Godzilla set in the near future from McFarlane.

Two Cinematic Titans Face Off

While the DC Universe has struggled to maintain its audience on the big screen as of late, Batman has been one of the company's most consistent properties. Most recently, Matt Reeves' The Batman broke the box office in 2022, making over $700 million worldwide with a spin-off series focused on The Penguin releasing earlier this year and Part II in the works for a fall 2026 debut. James Gunn also has plans for The Caped Crusader in his new shared DCU with the film The Brave and the Bold. This will focus on a seasoned version of the hero training his son Damien Wayne to become the next Robin.

On the MonsterVerse side of the equation, America’s second attempt at a Godzilla franchise is now over a decade old. Starting with 2014’s Godzilla, the MonsterVerse has been home to five films and one live-action TV series. Kong would make his debut in the universe in 2017’s Skull Island before the two titans would face off in 2021’s Godzilla vs Kong. In the latest film (New Empire), which made over $560 million worldwide, Godzilla and Kong had to reluctantly stop a much larger threat. Like Batman, the future for the MonsterVerse is very bright with a new film in the works, Monarch Season 2 in production and Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 is coming to comic book fans in 2025. We may never see these iconics characters fighting on the big screen, but the comic book medium has become a great medium for this dream battle.

MonsterVerse films like Godzilla vs Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire are currently streaming on Max alongside DC’s back catalog, which includes The Batman. Before your next DC or Godzilla binge, you can pre-order McFarlane Toys' New Batman vs Kong set on their website.

