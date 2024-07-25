The Big Picture DC Comics unveiled a unique Batman sculpture at SDCC, featuring iconic figures, merchandise, and friends/enemies.

DC's SDCC lineup includes panels for Harley Quinn, My Adventures With Superman, Superman and Lois, and more.

Batman will be busy with upcoming projects, including Matt Reeves' sequel to The Batman and a new DC cinematic universe.

San Diego Comic-Con is about to kick off, and DC Comics just unveiled a one-of-a-kind sculpture of their flagship character at their booth. A massive conglomeration of Bat-merch in the shape of Batman himself stands sentinel over the company's SDCC booth, just as his flesh-and-blood counterpart does for Gotham City.

Eagle-eyed viewers could spend hours looking at the piece, which incorporates figures and merchandise of the Caped Crusader, his iconography, his crime-fighting paraphernalia, and his friends and foes. You can see multiple Batmobiles, from the sporty roadster the Dark Knight drove in the 1940s to the tank-like Tumbler, from the 21st-century Christopher Nolan films. Looking closely, you can also spot the oversized sound effects from the Adam West Batman TV series of the 1960s; action figures of allies like Robin and Batgirl and enemies like the Joker and Two-Face; Batarangs and Batwings and Batboats; and multiple Lego bricks, as a nod to Lego Batman, the breakout character of The Lego Movie who got his own spin-off film. Readers in San Diego can see the sculpture for themselves at DC Comics' booth.

What Does DC Have in Store for San Diego Comic-Con?

The adult-aimed animated series Harley Quinn and its new spinoff, Kite Man: Hell Yeah! will have a panel Friday night, while the fan-favorite My Adventures With Superman's panel will take place Saturday morning. Superman and Lois, whose final season will air on the CW this fall, will have its turn immediately afterward. The new animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video next month, will have a spotlight panel Saturday afternoon, while the Gotham gangland epic The Penguin will commandeer the convention center's legendary Hall H for the dinner hour, just before rival Marvel Studios' panel. Notably absent is James Gunn, the new head honcho of DC's film and TV efforts; understandably, he's still busy filming next year's hotly-anticipated Superman movie.

Batman is slated for a busy few years. In addition to the noir-inspired Caped Crusader, the Masked Manhunter is set to return to the big screen in Matt Reeves' long-awaited sequel to The Batman in late 2026. While that movie is not connected to the new DC cinematic universe that will debut in Superman next year, that universe is set to get its own Batman in The Brave and the Bold, which will team him up with a new Robin in the form of his son, Damian Wayne.

San Diego Comic-Con will run from Wednesday, July 24 to Sunday, July 28. Stay tuned to Collider for all our SDCC coverage.

