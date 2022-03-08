Alfred Pennyworth is perhaps the only Batman character that comes as a required component of each adaptation. Catwoman has moved up in the pecking order of canonically essential love interests (we can thank Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Keaton for indelibly searing Selina and Bruce’s chemistry onto the collective consciousness), but she’s too full a character to just toss into Justice League for flavoring. So, too, the Boy Wonder, who has proven a near-impossible nut to crack in the live-action space. For Bruce Wayne’s life to not seem utterly vacant, creatives lean on Alfred, his trusted valet/butler/guardian.

To rank these depictions is not as simple as it sounds. Not all depictions agree on who the man is, or what’s his temperament, his demeanor, his job, and so on. Plus there are a lot of Alfreds! So let’s waste no more time. Without further ado, here are the top 9 portrayals of Bruce Wayne's trusty companion, Alfred.

9. Douglas Hodge — Joker (2019)

Obviously, this is a very well-made movie, with the killer, full-bodied performance of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker at its center. But this Alfred functions more as a proxy for the presence of the larger Batman lore, an enjoyable, recognizable face to help Joker feel like its world has scope without ever having to stray from the man of the hour. Hodge does a good job at playing British and exacerbated, which is all that’s really asked of him.

8. Ian Abercrombie — Birds of Prey (2002)

It can be difficult to extricate the quality of the Alfred Pennyworth from the quality of the piece in which he resides. Especially so with a piece as interesting as the television attempt at a Birds of Prey adaptation. The show is a perfectly serviceable Buffy/Charmed/Alias-inspired, low-budget caper-of-the-week situation that absolutely does not live up to the quality of the projects that inspired it. Its Alfred does not do a lot. He sort of serves as the narrator but also as the den-father/vessel-of-knowledge for the leading ladies, giving advice and being an authority on all things Batman. It’s a fine-enough performance on a just-hokey-enough show, and not a terrible or demeaning use of the character. It’s fine.

7. Jeremy Irons — Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League/Zach Snyder’s Justice League (2019/2021)

Zach Snyder’s Justice League is so much fun. Somehow both knowingly grim and knowingly camp, flamboyant and rousing and expensive. The extended version of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is also fun, especially a few years removed from how crudely galling it was as a mere idea, let alone a tent pole release. But Jeremy Irons’s Alfred has the same problem that most of the supporting characters in those movies had — the fact that the vision didn’t play out over more films meant that we never got to know them. They exist as great bits of casting and the potential therein, but nothing more. Irons is a great Alfred, the character itself is cast smartly in Bruce’s life (a Bruce we never get to really know either), being his tech-guy, his assistant, his only friend. The character is a chocolate Easter bunny with no center,however, and it would be rude to place him any higher than this.

6. Michael Gough — Batman (1989), Batman Returns (1992), Batman Forever (1995), Batman & Robin (1997)

These movies are absolute bangers, even the essentially bad ones that Joel Schumacher directed. In a world with no nostalgia for them, it is hard to imagine what would eke through as value outside the lore itself, Batman Returns especially. Their Alfred is iconic (and perhaps a generation’s template for the character) and the casting through-line across all these films, which is not bad. In Gough’s scenes with Michael Keaton, he brings a cool dignity to a character charged with being not just Bruce’s steward and good friend, but the steward and friend to this Bruce. This twitchy, morosely offbeat loner who’s so in his head that he lets his villains eat all the scenery in his movies. It makes this Alfred feel like a guy who must be pretty cool, too, to keep up with this guy. But when Keaton is no longer the Batman, that energy no longer bounces off this Alfred, and the character ends up feeling like the new guy's babysitter/manager or something. Like just another person we can blame for why the movies aren’t quite working anymore.

5. Alan Napier — Batman (1966)

High episode counts are every character’s friend, and Alfred is no different. This Batman variation is big and loud for a television show with such modest technological capabilities. It creates its own rhythmic performance language that eradicates ideas of good or bad acting, with the villains especially completely going for it. The Alfred performance feels by comparison subtle. There’s an entertaining brain experiment to do with these properties: pluck a character from one adaption, and plop that performance in one of the others — who would fare well? A case can be made that Napier’s Alfred could work in a lot of them. Tim Burton’s, Schumacher’s, definitely the older ones. One never gets the sense with Napier that being Alfred is a thankless task either. He helps out, he tells jokes, he never looks bored, and he’s got a towering, wiry physical presence that stands out in a scene.

4. Andy Serkis — The Batman (2022)

Alfred is not in The Batman much, but his role is important. The peril in which he finds himself helps to pivot Bruce away from the darkly reactive path on which we find him. As a performer, Andy Serkis is convincing in that gruff way he tends to be, never giving the sense that this butler is a pushover or willing to be the butt of jokes, as has been the case for many Alfreds of the past. His role in Bruce’s life seems to include the duties of a business manager, as well as a caretaker and emotional guardian. It’s an almost jocular relationship too — in the fleeting bits we see — and so Pennyworth comes across as a pretty cool guy here. If we didn’t know the character’s legacy, we’d have no idea he was often depicted as uptight and elderly. It’s a better spin on the vibe the Joker iteration was going for.

3. Sean Pertwee — Gotham (2014)

It’s hard to feel like anybody’s really cracked the code on how to do top-to-bottom great superhero projects on television. Gotham came out at a weird time (before the Netflix Marvel shows, before Disney+), aired on network TV, and wasn’t even in the Berlanti-verse, so its quality hovers in a strange nebula. If you’re not forgiving, it doesn’t stand a chance; if you are forgiving, it can be pretty good fun. Its use of Alfred is one of its best attributes. Alfred is given time to breathe as a character, is given an actual personality — a personality he is given license to exert — and so it is technically one of the best renditions of the character ever depicted. His Britishness feels authentic and is rendered with reverence. He is tasked with the TV responsibilities and worries of a parent — his Bruce being a child, and all — so he feels indispensable to both his ward and to his corner of the show.

2. Jack Bannon — Pennyworth (2019)

Pennyworth takes all the things that work about Gotham’s Alfred (except his age) and gives them their own toys to play with. It cranks that other version’s Britishness up a couple of decibels and adds better photography. Giving Alfred all the troubles of a proper lead character — moral hand wringing, romantic foibles, judgmental parents, goals, fears, enemies — which is the one gift no other adaption is able to bestow. Jack Bannon’s hair is a look, but it’s just one of the many ways the show forces the viewer’s attention toward the character, instead of toward the characters around him. He is played as confident enough to step up to the plate but insecure enough to not know if he’s the right man for the job, which is a tension well at-home in a Bat-verse adaption.

1. Michael Caine — Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne — like all Batmans who don’t have a Robin — doesn’t have a lot of friends, but he does have more than one friend, and so his reliance on Michael Caine’s Alfred as a trusted companion and a live-in therapist makes their relationship feel pure, and not like a contrived box being ticked because it’s from the source material. The fact that Caine seems to be enjoying himself — and can act extremely well — makes it so that his Pennyworth smoothly does all the things you’d expect (serve drinks, be fatherly, fret for his master’s safety) and makes them feel imperative, like always the right thing to do, and not just stuff that Batman’s butler is doing. Caine’s ability to act and feel natural in a scene sells so much of the lesser Alfred material, that when he gets great Alfred material (i.e., every pep talk/info dump), it feels like another well-shot arrow from Christopher Nolan’s quiver. Being in arguably the best Batman movie imbues the overall performance with a lot of force that maybe wouldn’t be there if the surrounding filmmaking was worse. He was never going to do poorly in Nolan’s hands, but putting together a nuanced performance that’s always enjoyable to watch, doing so in a series of big IMAX films, and having the character you’re playing be Alfred Pennyworth is an achievement worthy of the top spot on more than a couple of lists.

