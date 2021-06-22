Warner Bros. Animation keeps revealing new images of Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One as the movie becomes available both on digital and Blu-Ray. The new set of images — focused on the Dark Knight himself — don’t reveal much about the movie’s plot, but they are still a great proof of concept of the animated film gritty and dark art style.

The first two images feature Batman (voiced by Jensen Ackles) jumping from the rooftops of Gotham City and ready to fire his grappling hook. A third image also shows us Catwoman (voiced by the late Naya Rivera) hanging on the ledger of a massive clock tower. Lastly, we have the Dark Knight together with Commissioner James Gordon (voiced by Billy Burke) and District Attorney Harvey Dent (voiced by Josh Duhamel). The crime-fighting will indeed have a long Halloween ahead of them, as the original comic arc the two-part film adapts has a dangerous serial killer that evades both the police and the World’s Greatest Detective.

Image via Warner Bros.

Written by Jeph Loeb with art by Tim Sale, The Long Halloween story arc is centered on the transformation of Harvey Dent into the villain Two-Face, as Batman stops fighting mob goons and starts to focus all his attention on supervillains. Batman’s greatest foes are part of the story that should get a faithful adaptation, teased by the R-Rating Part Two got.

The voice cast of The Long Halloween also includes Troy Baker as The Joker, Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy, Katee Sackhoff as Poison Ivy, Alastair Duncan as Alfred, Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian as the Calendar Man, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent, and Jack Quaid as Alberto, with additional voices by Frances Callier, Greg Chun, Gary Leroi Gray, and Jim Pirri.

Part One of Batman: The Long Halloween is available today, June 22, on digital and Blu-ray. Part Two will be released digitally on July 27 and Blu-ray on August 10. Check out the new images below.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

