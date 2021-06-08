As the release of Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One draws closer, Warner Bros. keeps teasing us with new images, this time featuring both heroes and villains in action-packed scenes.

The four new images have Batman (voiced by Jensen Ackles) using his iconic grappling hook while looking very angry. Catwoman (voiced by the late Naya Rivera) is also in the spotlight, as the Dark Knight’s villain/partner runs over some rooftops. More impressive is Solomon Grundy (voiced by Fred Tatasciore) crushing a goon with one of his massive hands, and the Clown Prince of Crime himself, Joker (voiced by Troy Baker) looking deranged with wide eyes and a bleeding nose.

Image via Warner Bros.

The presence of blood is no surprise, as the two-part movie adapts a violent storyline, responsible for the R-rating Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two got from the Motion Picture Association. Following the story of the same name written by Jeph Loeb with art by Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween will show the definitive transformation of District Attorney Harvey Dent (voiced by Josh Duhamel) into the villain Two-Face, a comic book arc that also features a lot of classic Batman villains.

The voice cast of The Long Halloween Park One also includes Billy Burke as Commissioner James Gordon, Katee Sackhoff as Poison Ivy, Alastair Duncan as Alfred, Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian as the Calendar Man, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent, and Jack Quaid as Alberto, with additional voices by Frances Callier, Greg Chun, Gary Leroi Gray, and Jim Pirri.

Part One of Batman: The Long Halloween will be released on digital and Blu-ray on June 22. Part Two will be released digitally on July 27 and on Blu-ray on August 10. Check the new images below:

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

