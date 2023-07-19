When most moviegoers think of the best Batman movies their mind usually goes straight to The Dark Knight or The Batman. However, if you’re a fan of Batman: The Animated Series then you would know the best film featuring the iconic DC hero is Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. The cult classic 1993 animated film set in the BTAS world is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023. To mark the batty occasion, Warner Brothers is releasing the film on 4K Blu-ray for the very first time this Fall. Now the artwork and the special features have been revealed for the exciting physical release.

This news comes from Dawn of the Disc on Instagram who confirmed that Mask of the Phantasm’s 4K won’t have the film’s traditional poster design, but stunning new artwork. The new painting-like artwork sees Kevin Conroy’s Batman running on a Gotham City rooftop with Mark Hamill’s Joker, Andrea Beaumont, and the mysterious Phantasm behind him. The Gotham skyline adds a nice pop of color to the piece with the dark reds and blues setting up the film’s tragic love story perfectly. While the classic poster of Batman floating against a cloudy sky in the shape of a bat will always be the image associated with this film, this artwork breathes new life into a classic that more people need to see.

The Beauty of Mask of The Phantasm

While there have been countless Batman movies over the last 30 years, both live-action and animated, few Batman stories have come close to the rich emotional storytelling found in Mask of the Phantasm. Like the critically acclaimed show it’s based on, the film is a gothic love letter to the character that pushes the boundaries of what can be done in animation that’s geared more towards kids. Phantasm tells the origin of Batman, but in a completely unique and nuanced way. With the aid of flashbacks, the mature story centers around Batman being framed for murder while the lost love of his life, Andrea Beaumont, comes back into his life. That tragic love story is the gut-wrenching hook to this bleck fairytale and the twist ending is just as powerful as it was back in 1993. When you add the breathtaking animation, riveting musical score, and brilliant voice cast, Phantasm isn’t just one of the best superhero or animated films of all time, it stands toe to toe with some of the best movie experiences ever made.

“I Am Batman!”

That’s mainly because of Conroy’s masterful performance as The Dark Knight who’s the center of this release’s only special feature titled “Kevin Conroy: I Am the Night”. Conroy sadly passed away late last year after a battle with cancer, but he forever lives on as the best Batman in history. He started his career as Batman on BTAS in 1992 where he would voice the character for four seasons. He would then reprise the role for the next three decades in shows like Batman Beyond, Justice League, Justice League Action, and Superman: The Animated Series. Conroy would also voice Batman in films like Justice League: Doom, Batman: The Killing Joke, and Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman alongside video games like the Batman: Arkham trilogy and Injustice. Because of that, it’s nice seeing him receive his own special feature in this 4K release. Especially given that Phantasm is arguably the actor’s best performance as The Caped Crusader.

When Does Mask of Phantasm 4K Release?

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is releasing on 4K Blu-ray Tuesday, September 12, 2023, with a digital code included. Until then, you can check out the new 4K artwork and the film’s original trailer down below. Mask of the Phantasm is currently streaming on Max.