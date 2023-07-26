The Big Picture Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is getting a fully remastered 4K Ultra HD edition to celebrate its 30th anniversary, complete with bonus features.

Set in the same world as Batman: The Animated Series, the film follows Batman as he tracks down the Phantasm while being accused of Gotham City's murders.

The remastered edition was sourced from the 1993 Original Cut Camera Negative and features digital restoration without altering the film grain or original artwork. Available digitally and on 4K Ultra HD on September 12, 2023.

Believe it or not, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is about to have its 30th anniversary. In celebration of this huge milestone, the fan-favorite animated film is getting a fully remastered edition for 4K Ultra HD! The new release will also come with a collection of bonus features to excite any fan of The Dark Knight! To celebrate the release, Warner Bros. has also released a new trailer celebrating the film's most iconic moments.

Set in the same world as Batman: The Animated Series, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm follows the Caped Crusader as Gotham City’s gangsters start getting eliminated and Batman is getting accused of the murders. Now, Batman must avoid the police as he tracks down a new villain, the Phantasm, in order to clear his name. The film features the iconic voice performances of the late Kevin Conroy as Batman and Mark Hamill as The Joker.

The team Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is the same award-winning team behind Batman: The Animated Series. Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm served as directors while Alan Burnett, Paul Dini, Martin Pasko, and Michael Reaves wrote the screenplay based on a story by Burnett. Alongside Conroy and Hamill, Efrem Zimbalist Jr., Bob Hastings, and Robert Costanzo reprise their roles from the series for the film. The movie also features the voice talents of Dana Delany, Hart Bochner, Stacy Keach Jr., Abe Vigoda, Dick Miller, and John P. Ryan.

What Special Features Can Fans Expect?

The special features include a wide array of content for fans to enjoy. Among them is “Kevin Conroy: I Am The Knight.” The all-new featurette takes a look at the legacy of Conroy, who lent his iconic Batman voice to film, television, video games, and more for thirty years. Also, among the special features will be an episode of Justice League: Unlimited that featured a cameo by the Phantasm.

How Was The Film Remastered?

In the announcement of the release, Warner Bros. Discovery advertised:

The 4K HDR/SDR remaster of Batman: Mask of the Phantasm was sourced from the 1993 Original Cut Camera Negative and was scanned at 4K resolution. Digital restoration was applied to the 4K scans to remove dirt, scratches and additional anomalies, but special care was given to not touch the film grain or the animation cel dirt that was part of the original artwork. This is the first time since its theatrical release that it is presented in its 1.85 aspect ratio. The original 2.0 mix and the 5.1 tracks were remastered to remove or improve defects such as pops, ticks, dropouts and distortion.

The remaster of Batman: Mask of the Phantasm will be available to purchase digitally and on 4K Ultra HD on September 12, 2023. Check out a trailer for the remaster below: