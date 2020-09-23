‘Batman: Master of Fear’ Fan-Made Mini-Series Launches IndieGogo Campaign [Update]

Upon returning to Gotham City after a three-year absence, Bruce Wayne faces the grim reality of change that is posed by Scarecrow’s soulless creation, known only as Nightmare.

Update: Thanks to contributions from fans out there, the indie project is now complete! You can watch the culmination of their efforts in the video above, but take a moment to share your support with the small and talented team of actors and artists who put this fan-film together. Here’s a little behind-the-scenes peek at how it came to be:

We shot “Batman: Master of Fear” on a budget of $5,000 in 2018 and 2019, mostly on location in and around Atlanta, and near St. Louis. The Batcave scenes were filmed on a set that we built in our apartment. What drew us to making this film was showcasing Batman as a martial artist in the fight scenes. It was something that we always wanted to see in live-action films. That is why 1) we had the suit designed specifically for speed and flexibility, and 2) we poured countless hours into the choreography for both fight scenes. What also intrigued us about making a Batman film was developing a new universe, telling an original story, and creating a villain, much in the ways that Batman: The Animated Series and Mask of Phantasm did. That said, thank you very much for stopping in and checking out our film! Once you factor in the years of prep, along with the first part we made (link below), “Batman: Master of Fear” has been our lives for nearly five years. So, we are excited for you to see the end result! To all of our Indiegogo donors: thank you all very much for your generous support! Without you, this film would not have been possible.

Our previous story follows below:

Last year, Red Fist Productions and Ex Nihilo Films put together the first part of their Batman prequel mini-series Batman: Master of Fear. Now, they’re turning to IndieGogo in order to crowdsource funds for the next episode in the sequence, and they’ve released a new trailer to tease that next installment of their three episode arc. This is the time for you to get involved and help some super-fans bring their very own original take on the Batman universe to life!

Batman: Master of Fear is a live-action Batman web series envisioned as a prequel to the fantastic (and underrated) animated series Batman Beyond. Also inspired by Batman: The Animated Series, Batman: Master of Fear centers on a version of Batman who displays his detective and martial arts skills against a Gothic Horror backdrop and even introduces a brand new villain to the mix by the name of Nightmare. You can find out much more by watching the videos below and, if you like what you see and want to kick in a few bucks to help the production, be sure to visit their IndieGogo campaign page here!

Check out the Batman: Master of Fear trailer below:

After Jim Gordon’s supposed demise, Batman returns to Gotham City to face his greatest fear…evolution. Batman Master of Fear is a three part miniseries created by Red Fist Productions and Ex Nihilo Films and we need your help to make the next two final episodes. If interested, please click the link to our campaign below and be apart of history in the making!!!

You can watch the original pilot in its entirety here as well: