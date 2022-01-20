Director Matt Reeves defined The Batman as “almost a horror movie,” underlining how the upcoming movie’s version of the Riddler was indeed inspired by the real Zodiac Killer. In an interview for MovieMaker Magazine, Reeves discussed the tone of his take on the Dark Knight, revealing how he wanted to explore the detective side of DC’s most iconic vigilante.

While Batman is known for striking fear in his enemies and using very expensive gadgets, the Caped Crusader started his vigilante career as the World’s Greatest Detective. According to Reeves, The Batman tries to explore this aspect of the hero, which brings the narrative close to horror movies featuring serial killers. As Reeves explains it:

“This idea of a place that is corrupt, and you try to swim against the tide in order to fight against it and make a difference, is quintessential Batman. And at the center of those noir stories is almost always the detective, right? And that’s why he is the world’s greatest detective. And so this story is, in addition to being almost a horror movie, and a thriller, and an action movie, at its core, it’s also very much a detective story.”

Earlier this month, we also got the best look at the Riddler’s costume yet, which bears a surprising resemblance with some of the Zodiac Killer sketches. As it turns out, the resemblance is not random, as The Batman’s version of the Riddler was indeed inspired by the real-life killer who haunted Northern California in the late 1960s, exposing his crimes to newspapers and inviting people to solve puzzles to try and catch him. In Reeves words:

“The premise of the movie is that the Riddler is kind of molded in an almost Zodiac Killer sort of mode, and is killing very prominent figures in Gotham, and they are the pillars of society. These are supposedly legitimate figures. It begins with the mayor, and then it escalates from there. And in the wake of the murders, he reveals the ways in which these people were not everything they said they were, and you start to realize there’s some kind of association. And so just like Woodward and Bernstein, you’ve got Gordon and Batman trying to follow the clues to try and make sense of this thing in a classic kind-of-detective story way."

It’s curious that Reeves places The Batman close to horror, as the idea of a detective chasing vicious killers in the middle of the night feels right at home in the genre. And if The Batman is indeed inspired by narratives focused on serial killers, we might be seeing a unique iteration of the Dark Knight in theaters.

The Batman cast includes Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Zoë Kravitz as the jewel thief Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Andy Serkis as Wayne's butler Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. The story will take place in “Year Two” of Bruce Wayne being Batman, when the vigilante has already gained the trust of Gotham’s citizens but is still getting used to fighting supervillains.

The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022. Check out the film's official synopsis:

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth, Lt. James Gordon — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman, Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin, Carmine Falcone, and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

