In a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub for The Penguin, Matt Reeves confirmed that his original vision for The Batman was always part of a larger trilogy, and The Batman Part II is just another chapter in the Dark Knight’s journey. Reeves reaffirmed that his plan for a trilogy remains intact, despite some recalibrations along the way. Weintraub asked if the trilogy was still in the cards after the success of the first film. "Yes, that is still the plan," Reeves said, confidently. "I mean, it’s sticking very closely to the path we envisioned."

The success of The Batman was partly due to its clear direction, and fans were curious if Reeves had made adjustments to his long-term vision, especially with the introduction of The Penguin spin-off series, which sees Colin Farrell reprise the titular role of Oz Cobb from The Batman. Reeves acknowledged that while things have shifted slightly, the core of the trilogy’s trajectory remains the same. He explained:

"Things kind of shifted. So, when we came up with the idea to do The Penguin, that was something where I had always intended to continue Penguin's story, and wanted to tell this story of his beginning of rise to power. Because we know that he's introduced in The Batman as a kind of mid-level, sort of overlooked, mocked figure, who's not yet in anyone's eyes the kingpin we come to know him as in the lore. And so, that was deliberate because I wanted— whereas it wasn't Batman's origin story, I wanted the origin stories of these other characters, of the Rogues Gallery and that story was originally going to be the entrée into the next movie."

'The Penguin' Will Be a True Continuation of 'The Batman'

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

When discussing what he calls the "Batman Epic Crime Saga" with HBO's Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys and Head of Originals Sarah Aubrey, Reeves noted their excitement not only about the upcoming films but also the potential for the Penguin series to expand the story, explaining that there wasn't a need to hold everything back for the big screen. He told Collider:

"One of the things that Casey said was 'God you know I'm really excited about what you're doing in the movies too, we'd love you to do something in the series that's like one of these marquee characters, don't horde, don't save everything just for the theatrical experience.' And I said, 'Well, let me tell you what I wanted to do as the next sort of leg of this story as an entrée into the next movie.' I wanted to, basically in the wake of what's happened at the end of the first movie, Carmine Falcone is dead, he's had power for 20 years. And now, in the power vacuum, as Selina says to him, it's going to get bloody. And this is the moment where Rob as Batman is narrating at the end of the movie, some people will seize the chance to grab anything they can. And that is Oz. It was kind of like imagining almost for that story an aspect kind of like a Scarface story, like a ganster story. And Casey was like, 'That's the series we want. That's the series.'"

Reeves saw this as an opportunity to recalibrate and tell more of the man also known as Oswald Cobblepot’s story in a dedicated series without sacrificing the pacing of the trilogy. "It's still the same kind of trajectory of story," Reeves explained, "but the entry point for where Oz is is now that he's further along as we enter that story than he would have been if we had started that story in the movie instead of by doing a series." Reeves confirms that The Penguin picks up a week after the events of the first film, and tells a fairly compressed story itself. When asked about how long a period the series covers, Revees said, "The story plays out over the next weeks that take you toward the end of the year. We don't play Christmas or New Years, but we're getting there."

It's this approach to storytelling that allows Reeves to flesh out the world of Gotham City while ensuring that Bruce Wayne’s journey remains at the forefront of the films. As fans eagerly await The Batman Part II, it’s clear that Reeves’ Dark Knight saga has much more in store. The Penguin premieres on September 19 on HBO. The Batman is available to stream on Max right now.

