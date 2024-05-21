The Big Picture Heroes and Villains debut a new Batman collection featuring a wide range of merchandise for fans to show their love for the Dark Knight.

The collection includes items like utility vests, hoodies, sandals, and a wallet with Batman's logo, perfect for the upcoming summer season.

Some products focus on the Joker, teasing an upcoming sequel where the villain crosses paths with Harley Quinn, bringing more chaos to Gotham City.

Heroes and Villains have unveiled their latest merchandise collection, and it's based on the world of one of the most beloved characters from DC Comics. The company is ready to sell clothes and accessories based on the world of Batman and the frightening villains he has to face in order to keep Gotham City safe. Available for purchase through their official website, the collection includes a wide variety of items that will allow fans to share their love for the Caped Crusader, who fights the villains of Gotham City after having to witness the death of his parents at an early age.

The new collection from Heroes and Villains includes items such as utility vests, hoodies, sandals, backpacks and even a wallet with the hero's logo placed on it. The company is known for creating collections based on the biggest franchises in pop culture, and it was only a matter of time before Batman got new products based on his universe. The collection is also focused on the upcoming summer season, meaning that the products have been designed to help the user endure the ever-increasing hit. Every product is now available for purchase, meaning that pre-order benefits aren't available.

Some of the products from the Batman collection produced by Heroes and Villains focus on the Joker, the intelligent villain that constantly makes a living hell out of the Dark Knight's life. The character will return to the big screen in Joker: Folie à Deux, the upcoming sequel that will allow the iteration of the character portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix to cross paths with Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga). If one villain wasn't enough for the city to deal with, Gotham's future will remain in the hands of the most dangerous couple in the DC Universe. Todd Phillips, who directed the first installment, returned to helm the Clown Prince of Crime's next adventure.

When Will Batman Return to the Big Screen?

The world of Batman looks inviting in the collection of merchandise created by Heroes and Villains, but it will be a while before the Caped Crusader returns to the big screen. Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) will return in The Batman - Part II, the sequel directed by Matt Reeves that will continue the lonely billionaire's journey as he tries to become a better hero for everyone around him. Gotham City was devastated by The Riddler's (Paul Dano) attack, and it will be up to Batman to stop any villain that might want to take advantage of the power vacuum left after the crisis.

The new Batman collection from Heroes and Villains is now available for purchase on the company's official website. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.