For almost 40 years, Batman has been one of the most popular big-screen comic book heroes. Over the course of ten live-action appearances, six actors have suited up as The Caped Crusader. The first of them was Michael Keaton, who starred in Batman (1989) and Batman Returns before making a comeback as the DC icon in 2023’s The Flash. In that time, there has been so much merchandise based around Keaton’s beloved version of the character. Now, McFarlane Toys has introduced their latest figure for his moody Batman.

A part of McFarlane's DC Multiverse seven-inch scale line, this version of Keaton’s vigilante is based on his first Batsuit from the 1989 film. The all-black Batsuit became a staple for cinematic Batmen for the next 3 decades. From the unique cowl that's bat-like wing ends bled into the cape to the iconic oval yellow Bat Symbol with the extra wing tip, the design of the '89 suit remains one of the most recognizable in Batman’s rich 85-plus-year history. The black and yellow color scheme also helped Keaton's interpretation blend into the shadows more, leading to some all-time shots.

The figure itself captures director Tim Burton's world and then some with a handful of gadgets to boot: This includes a Batarang, grapnel launcher, two ninja wheels, and a remote for the Batmobile. There are also rods to shape the soft goods cape and McFarlane signature art card. This isn't the first time McFarlane has produced a figure for Keaton's original Batman, but it’s the first time it's been sold separately. The popular toy company has now done every cinematic Dark Knight. This has included Adam West, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Robert Pattinson, and multiple versions of Christian Bale's Caped Crusader.

What's ‘Batman’ (1989) About?