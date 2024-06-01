The Big Picture Prime 1 Studios' new statue of Michael Keaton's Dark Knight captures his iconic portrayal with stunning detail and accessories.

Keaton's return as Batman after 30 years in The Flash was widely praised by fans and critics alike.

He originated the role in 1989's Batman, and reprised it for the 1992 sequel Batman Returns.

When it comes to Batman, one of the most beloved portrayals of the iconic DC hero is by Michael Keaton. The actor returned last year after 30 years away from the character in The Flash, being one of the most praised aspects of the film. Now Keaton’s Dark Knight is suiting up once more in the form of a new statue from Prime 1 Studios.

The ½ scale statue, part of their Museum Masterline, brings Keaton’s Batsuit to life from the original 1989 Tim Burton film in stunning fashion. The piece stands at 41-inches tall and comes with a handful of accessories. This includes interchangeable hands (one with a grapnel gun), a real leather fabric cape, and LED illumination. The likeness to Keaton is uncanny with the figure’s glass eyes making this version of Batman demand to be the center of your DC collection.

The Legacy of Michael Keaton's Batman

Like many major casting choices, moviegoers criticized Keaton in the role before Batman came out because they could see then “Mr. Mom” in the role. However, in the span of five minutes, with the classic line “I’m Batman”, the actor proved everyone wrong. There were so many things that made Keaton’s Batman iconic beyond his all black Batsuit and signature Batmobile. How he played Bruce Wayne as an awkward loner type who struggles to make his way through conversations remains a unique trait to his interpretation to this day. While, at the same time, how he acted in the suit, like a force of nature with a demonically gleeful grin, is next to none.

Keaton would go on to play Batman three times in three different decades. Batman in 1989, Batman Returns in 1992, and The Flash in 2023. The latter of which was a multiverse film in the vein of Flashpoint where The Scarlet Speedster went back in time to try to save his mother’s life. Keaton’s older and more weathered Dark Knight took the place of Thomas Wayne’s murderous version of Batman. While the film got a mixed reception from critics and fans alike, while also being considered a box office bomb, Keaton’s return as Batman was widely celebrated. It was like he never left and seeing him back in the suit was emotional, to say the least.

All three Keaton Batman adventures are streaming on Max. You can also pre-order Prime 1’s new Batman statue on their website now $2,599 USD. The figure can be previewed above.

Batman (1989) The Dark Knight of Gotham City begins his war on crime with his first major enemy being Jack Napier, a criminal who becomes the clownishly homicidal Joker. Release Date June 23, 1989 Director Tim Burton Cast Michael Keaton , Jack Nicholson , Kim Basinger , Robert Wuhl , Pat Hingle , Billy Dee Williams Runtime 126 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Bob Kane , Sam Hamm , Warren Skaaren Tagline Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight? Expand

