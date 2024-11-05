The Batman film franchise is one of the most popular on the planet, going through several iterations. It makes sense, considering Batman himself is arguably the most iconic superhero ever created — only Spider-Man and Superman reach the same level. Thus, a lot of work and money goes into the Caped Crusader's numerous film outings, resulting in the creation of some of the best superhero films with some of the best superhero scenes of all time.

Batman is an incredible hero who has redefined the superhero film genre time and time again, and that's thanks to the quality of his films. Each iteration of Batman in both live-action and animation has scenes that are astounding and phenomenally executed, and many have gone down in superhero cinema history as some of the best and most widely recognized. These are the most rewatchable Batman scenes throughout his long cinematic career, ranging from brutal battle sequences to thrilling chases down the streets of Gotham.

10 The Warehouse Fight

'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Image via Warner Bros.

The third act of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is messy and more than a bit convoluted — the whole Martha thing still haunts fans' dreams. Still, there's also a lot of good in it, mainly the spectacular action. The warehouse fight, in which Batman (Ben Affleck) takes down a bunch of thugs to save Superman's (Henry Cavill) mother, Martha Kent (Diane Lane), is an incredibly rewatchable scene.

The fight scene is super entertaining and quite gritty. While Batman's brutality can feel a bit out of character for some people (because most of those guys definitely died), it still results in a fight scene that is beautifully choreographed and highly enjoyable. It can feel weird to some, but that doesn't keep it from being thrilling and memorable, which is much appreciated, especially in such a dull movie.

9 The Highway Chase

'The Batman' (2022)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

One of the highlights of the first trailer for The Batman is the intense car chase that happens midway through the film. It's a wild scene that is spectacular and an absolute highlight of the finished product. It also ends in what may be the best shot of the film, an upside-down look at Batman (Robert Pattinson) slowly approaching the camera. The scene also acts as the debut of the Batmobile, and, boy, does it pay off.

The Batmobile is one of the most iconic gadgets that Batman has in his wide arsenal of gear, and the one featured in The Batman is super cool. Whether it's the Batmobile driving off of a ramp through fire or crashing the Penguin's (Colin Farrell) car, this chase is one of the most iconic and entertaining Batmobile scenes in Batman cinema.

8 "Vengeance blackens the soul, Bruce."

'Batman: Mask of the Phantasm' (1993)

Image via Warner Bros.

At the end of the brilliant Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy) is in a really rough place; he lost his fiancé to the darkness of Gotham City while being reminded of how easy it is to fall to revenge's clutches. Attempting to help the hero feel comfort, Alfred Pennyworth (Efrem Zimbalist Jr.) decides to impart some much-needed wisdom broken hero.

"Vengeance blackens the soul, Bruce. I've always feared that you would become that which you fought against. You walk the edge of that abyss every night, but you haven't fallen in, and I thank heaven for that." It's easily one of the best quotes in any Batman film, showing why the character of Batman is so special. No matter how much pain and suffering he goes through, Batman never delves into the darkness of evil, no matter what.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date December 25, 1993 Director eric radomski , Bruce W. Timm Cast Kevin Conroy , Dana Delany , Hart Bochner , Stacy Keach , Abe Vigoda , Dick Miller Runtime 76 minutes Writers Alan Burnett , Paul Dini , Bob Kane , Martin Pasko , Michael Reaves , Jerry Robinson

7 Final Fight with the Joker

'Batman' (1989)

Image via Warner Bros.

Tim Burton's Batman was the first major theatrical outing for the Caped Crusader and really had to deliver if they were going to secure the character a future in the film industry. Luckily, it lived up to the lofty expectations, but when it came to wrapping it all up with a bow and leaving audiences wanting more, they really brought the best they had.

The final battle against the iconic Joker (Jack Nicholson) is one for the books. Jack Nicholson is one of the most iconic adaptions of the Joker, and the scene really tests Batman's (Michael Keaton) will as he faces off with the man who killed his parents. The encounter is filled with tension as Joker stands above Batman and Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger) hanging from a building. It's an iconic scene that shows why Batman is so great: rather than pull himself up to fight the Joker, he stays with Viki to protect her.

6 Bane Breaks Batman

'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

One of the most iconic Batman comic book stories is "Knightfall," where Bane breaks Batman's back and decommissions him for quite a while. So, when Bane (Tom Hardy) is introduced in The Dark Knight Rises, it is pretty much a given that the film would pay homage to the iconic story in some way. Indeed, the film goes all in and features a sequence where Bane brutally fights Batman (Christian Bale) and breaks his back, much like he does on the page.

Not only is it awesome that the film adapts the iconic imagery found in the books but the fight leading up to it is visceral and really challenges Batman. Pinning him against someone who could match and surpass him physically is a great choice, especially considering The Dark Knight Rises is the end of the hero's trilogy. It's an incredible fight and one of the best moments in The Dark Knight trilogy overall.