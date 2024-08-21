The Big Picture Celebrate Batman's 85th anniversary with new Funko Pops of iconic villains from movies like Batman Returns and Batman Forever.

The detailed figures feature villains like Penguin and Catwoman in new outfits, adding a fresh twist to classic characters.

Batman's memorable villains, like Riddler and Poison Ivy, bring unique charm to the films and make Gotham City a living nightmare.

Batman’s 85th anniversary has been celebrated with new action figures, comic covers and Funko Pops. The latter of which has been gracing fans of The Dark Knight with figures from the various beloved Batman films. This has included almost every entry from Adam West’s Batman to Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises, with Bane being recently added to their bat-tastic series. Now, more villains from The Caped Crusader’s rich cinematic history have arrived to make Gotham City a living nightmare.

The four latest figures in Funko's anniversary collection are Danny DeVito’s Penguin and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman from Batman Returns, Jim Carrey’s Riddler from Batman Forever and Uma Thurman’s Poison Ivy from Batman & Robin. Funko made figures for these four cinematic icons for Batman’s 80th anniversary in 2019, but they’ve given each villain a new outfit for DC Comics fans to take over Gotham with. For instance, The Penguin and Catwoman are how they look in the finale of Batman Returns. Catwoman’s costume is battle damaged with her hair disheveled while Penguin is holding his umbrella, bleeding from his mouth and in his long johns.

On the brighter side of the universe, Poison Ivy is holding a deadly plant and is seen in her fabulous cloak with a rosy headband in her hair. Finally, The Riddler is featured in his costume from the finale of Batman Forever. It's quite different from anything else he wore in the 1995 film, with the white and green question mark onesie and pink hair guaranteed to stand out in your collection. There's a ton of wonderful detail found in each of these new figures, but aspects like Riddler’s question mark mask and Carrey-like pose are sure to put a smile on the larger Bat-community.

A Hero Is Only as Good as Their Villains

While Batman’s filmography has been a wild roller-coaster ride for the last 35 years, the one thing that has stayed consistent in that time has been the hero’s memorable villains. An argument can be made that the popular DC Hero is often overshadowed by his colorful rogue’s gallery. Whether it be Pfeiffer’s Catwoman chewing up the snow-covered scenery with cat puns, Carrey's Riddler bouncing around Gotham like a chaotic pinball machine or Thurman’s killer irresistible charm, each performance brought something fresh to movie screens. That's regardless of the film's actual quality. They’ve also become the reason why these films have become incredibly rewatchable in the years since their release. No matter if you prefer the gothic weirdness of Tim Burton’s world or the neon-soaked Gotham of the Joel Schumacher films, there's a Batman villain for every kind of fan.

Batman Returns, Batman Forever and Batman & Robin are currently streaming on Max alongside most of The Caped Crusader’s other beloved adventures. You can pre-order Funko’s latest Batman movie villain Pops on Entertainment Earth's website for $11.99 USD each. They're set to be released in October 2024.

