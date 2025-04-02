Although it was 1978’s Superman: The Movie that first proved that comic book movies could be a viable venue for blockbuster storytelling, Batman was the first superhero to become truly fixated within American cinema. The notion of Bob Kane’s legendary masked vigilante coming to the silver screen was one that invited both anticipation and skepticism, and Warner Brothers certainly took advantage of the vastness of the character’s history on the page. The Batman film franchise is one of the most diverse within cinematic history; although some entries are dark, moody noir thrillers with existentialist themes, others are campy guilty pleasures that engage in some of the more humorous interpretations of the character.

The 20th century Batman films previewed how blockbuster cinema would evolve within the next several decades, as it was a series that spawned both critically acclaimed hits and disastrous box office flops. Given that Marvel did not truly take off until the release of Blade in 1998, Batman was the only true cinematic superhero for well over a decade, and inspired a resurgence within the character’s comic book history. Here is every live-action Batman movie of the 20th century, ranked.

5 ‘Batman & Robin’ (1997)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Batman & Robin is one of the most legendary disasters in comic book history, as the film was so reviled upon its initial release that it temporarily destroyed plans for the future of the franchise; in many ways, the darker approach that Christopher Nolan took to the material when he made Batman Begins was a response to how wildly Batman & Robin had gone off the rails.

Batman & Robin was an obvious attempt to return to the campiness of the 1960s television show, but the film’s garish visual design, inane screenplay, and poorly calculated performances didn’t give the impression that it was self-aware. While George Clooney was a perfect fit to play the charismatic, womanizing Bruce Wayne, he looked completely ridiculous when he was in the Batsuit. Chris O’Donnell and Alicia Silverstone, two talented actors that had proven themselves in several coming-of-age films, were given such poor material to work with that their characterizations of Robin and Batgirl, respectively, came off as incredibly obnoxious.