Batman is arguably the most popular and enduring comic book character. With a prolific oeuvre and a decade-spanning legacy, the Caped Crusader has been a major part of pop culture since his debut in 1939. Naturally, the hero made the jump to the silver screen as early as the 1940s but reached the peak of his fame during the last decade of the 20th century and well into the 21st.

Pretty much each of Batman's big-screen efforts is quite entertaining, one way or the other. The 1943 serials are more a television series than a proper movie—indeed, Amazon offers it as a single season—and 1949's Batman and Robin isn't available to stream. However, the six other big-screen Batman movies released throughout the 20th century are famous for their rewatchability. Even so, some Batman are far more enjoyable than others, making it easier for fans to want to revisit them every once in a while.

6 'Batman' (1966)

Directed by Leslie H. Martinson

Image via 20th Century Studios

1966's Batman builds upon the eponymous television series to deliver another silly adventure featuring the Caped Crusader and the Boy Wonder. The plot sees Batman (Adam West) and Robin (Burt Ward) facing numerous threats, most notably The Joker (Cesar Romero), Catwoman (Lee Meriwether), The Penguin (Burgess Meredith), and The Riddler (Frank Gorshin).

Anyone who enjoys the campiness of the 1966 TV show will adore Batman. It was the first full-length theatrical adaptation of the character, and it is very much a product of its time. It has silly jokes, over-the-top sequences, and self-aware humor that finds the humor in every situation. 1966's Batman is the opposite of the dark, overly gloomy, noir approach of modern Batman movies, but that's what makes it so special, if not necessarily rewatchable. Indeed, seeing this colorful romp once should be more than enough, although some might find themselves revisiting it, if only to hear Robin's ridiculously funny puns.

Batman: The Movie Release Date July 30, 1966 Cast Adam West , Burt Ward , Cesar Romero , Lee Meriwether , Burgess Meredith Runtime 194 minutes Writers Lorenzo Semple Jr.

Rent on Amazon

5 'Batman & Robin' (1997)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

Image via Warner Bros.

The now-infamous Batman & Robin sees Oscar-winner George Clooney stepping into the caped crusader's nipple suit. The plot follows Batman and Robin (Chris O'Donnell) as they face Mr. Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman). However, they're not alone this time, receiving some last-minute help from Batgirl (Alicia Silverstone).

It's well-known that Batman & Robin is among the best so-bad-they're-good superhero movies. It's loud, dumb, overblown, and ridiculous, echoing back to the campy approach of the 1966 show with a heavy dose of director Joel Schumacher's neon-colored sensibilities. However, Batman & Robin is also a wonderful guilty pleasure, making it a good rewatch. Schwarzenegger's puns, Thurman's over-the-top portrayal, and Schumacher's borderline kitsch style make for an incredibly funny and entertaining experience. It's not good, but at least no one can say Batman & Robin is boring.

4 'Batman Forever' (1995)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

Image via Warner Bros.

Schumacher's first Batman movie was 1995's Batman Forever, starring Val Kilmer in his first and only appearance as the Caped Crusader. The plot centers on Bruce Wayne as he considers abandoning the Batman mantle to focus on his personal life, especially a relationship with psychologist Chase Meridian (Nicole Kidman). However, the city is under the threat of the psychotic criminal Two-Face (Tommy Lee-Jones) and the deranged Riddler (Jim Carrey).

Batman Forever might be the most unhinged Batman movie ever. Carrey and Jones are doing the most in their roles, crafting two of the most exaggerated yet amusing villains in the Bat's rogues' gallery. Coupled with an interesting plot that dares to venture into Bruce's psyche and a self-aware tone, the film becomes a rather worthy entry in the Dark Knight's movie gallery. In fact, Batman Forever doesn't get enough credit for how entertaining it is—nor does Kilmer get enough recognition for his solid take on the iconic hero. Although far from perfect, Batman Forever is far more enjoyable than some might think, making it a very easy rewatch.

3 'Batman' (1989)

Directed by Tim Burton

Image via Warner Bros.

Tim Burton brought his highly stylized and Gothic sensibilities to Gotham City with 1989's Batman. Oscar nominee Michael Keaton stars as the titular hero, who must face the violent and deranged Joker (Jack Nicholson), a former criminal who becomes a supervillain after falling into a pit of acid. Meanwhile, Bruce finds love with the intrepid photojournalist Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger) and must decide if he reveals his secret to her.

Batman was the first major motion picture starring the Caped Crusader since the 1966 film, and it successfully reinvented the character for a new generation. Gothic, eerie, and atmospheric yet still self-aware, Batman is the perfect balance between the noir tone that modern films starring the character would take and Burton's trademark style. The film is incredibly rewatchable, largely thanks to its trio of leading actors. The chameleonic, three-time Oscar winner Jack Nicholson is especially memorable as The Joker, embodying the character's Clown Prince of Crime persona to a tee.

2 'Batman Returns' (1992)

Directed by Tim Burton

Image via Warner Bros.

Michael Keaton returned for another round of Dark Knight awesomeness in 1992's Batman Returns. The film sees Batman facing two new threats: the Penguin (Danny DeVito), a deformed and nihilistic criminal hellbent on taking over Gotham City by any means necessary, and Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer), a newly-liberated woman seeking revenge on the man who killed her.

Like most Batman movies, Batman Returns soars on the strength of its villains. DeVito is incredible as the Penguin, playing a more disturbing, grotesque, and fantastical version of the character. However, it's the brilliant Michelle Pfeiffer who commands the movie. As Catwoman, Pfeiffer is utterly stunning, stealing every scene she's in and delivering one of the most nuanced, layered, and mesmerizing performances the comic book genre has ever seen. With villains like these, it's no wonder Batman Returns is so rewatchable, especially around the holiday season, to the point where it could be considered an unofficial Christmas classic.

1 'Batman: Mask of the Phantasm' (1993)

Directed by Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm

Image via Warner Bros.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is among the few animated Batman films to receive a theatrical release. Based on the revered Batman: The Animated Series, the film sees Bruce Wayne deal with the return of a former love, Andrea Beaumont, while facing a dangerous enemy, the Phantasm, a killer targetting Gotham City's crime bosses.

To put it quite simply, Mask of the Phantasm is the best Batman movie ever made. It achieves something that no other movie, director, or actor has even been able to replicate: it makes Bruce Wayne the main character, sidelining the Bat to focus on the man. Whereas future Batman movies rely heavily on the "Bruce Wayne is the mask" aspect, Mask of the Phantasm places Bruce front and center, proving that he is every bit as crucial to the iconic hero's characterization as his masked counterpart. Thrilling, tight, and featuring a twisting narrative that goes toe-to-toe with the best psychological thrillers out there, Mask of the Phantasm is incredibly enjoyable and a constant watch for any self-respecting Batman fan.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date December 25, 1993 Cast Kevin Conroy , Dana Delany , Hart Bochner , Stacy Keach , Abe Vigoda , Dick Miller Runtime 76 minutes Writers Alan Burnett , Paul Dini , Bob Kane , Martin Pasko , Michael Reaves , Jerry Robinson

NEXT: The Best Quote From Every Batman Movie