Superman may be renowned as the first and most famous of DC Comics’ heroes, but in the 21st century there has not been another superhero who has been more popular than Batman. Although there was a brief instance in which it felt like the Batman film franchise did not have a future after Batman & Robin proved to be a massive box office failure and major critical disappointment, a series of strong decisions lead Warner Brothers to turning the Dark Knight of Gotham into the most important film character of his time.

Batman is one of the few film characters that can withstand multiple iterations; while there has obviously been a lot of interest in the main live-action films, there are also many animated Batman spin off shows and solo films focused on villains such as Joker and Harley Quinn. Here is every live-action Batman movie of the 21st century, ranked.

8 ‘Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Image via Warner Bros.

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice is a complete failure that sank the DC Extended Universe before it got the chance to beg