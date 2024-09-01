The Batman movies have consistently been some of the most popular and groundbreaking superhero films out there. Being one of the most popular superheroes of all time, next to the likes of Spider-Man and the Avengers, it only makes sense that considerable care, money, and dedication are poured into his films. Thus, it's safe to say Batman's big-screen efforts have some of the best action sequences in superhero cinema.

Batman is special because he's powerless. His action is grounded, real, and feels like what's on-screen could genuinely happen in real life. He's also a bit of a brutal hero at times, delivering attacks that hit hard and feel truly impactful in ways that make the audience feel like Batman is a true threat to the villains he faces. Not all the Batman movies are equally good in the action department, with some favoring humor or character building. However, the Batman movies with the best action all rank among the most thrilling in the superhero genre.

11 'Batman: The Movie' (1966)

Directed by Leslie H. Martinson

Set in the world of Batman '66, Batman: The Movie delivers action that is far goofier than the type of fast-paced, hyper-realistic fare audiences are used to seeing in modern-day Batman films, especially in the post-Nolan era. While the action in this goofy movie is certainly engaging, it is also quite cartoonish and can feel a bit too much; at times, it feels as though a giant onomatopoeia will come out with every punch.

Whether Batman needs the shark-repellent Bat-spray to fight a shark off a rope ladder or he's fighting against another one of the super villains from his rogues' gallery, the Caped Crusader has his work cut out for him here. So what if everything is silly-looking? Batman: The Movie has incredibly entertaining action that keeps audiences engaged, just in different ways than the current superhero films do.

Batman '66 Release Date January 12, 1966

10 'Batman and Robin' (1997)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

When the menacing Mr. Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman) emerge in Gotham City to wreak havoc, Batman (George Clooney) and Robin (Chris O'Donnell) must team up to put a stop to their plans. Using silly gadgets and receiving some last-minute help from Batgirl (Alicia Silverstone), the dynamic duo ends the duo's reign of terror.

The action here, while serviceable, is not very impressive compared to other Batman films. Much like Batman: The Movie, Batman and Robin is far goofier than most Batman films, and it's hard to take the action seriously enough to keep it compelling. While the film does have its moments, it doesn't have much action that is memorable, at least not for the right reasons. Batman and Robin is one of the best so-bad-they're-good movies of the '90s, but the action could be much better.

9 'Batman Forever' (1995)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

The Riddler (Jim Carrey) and Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones) hit Gotham City in Batman Forever, ready to bring nothing but chaos. The action in Batman Forever is quite exciting at times but not that impressive. Again, it's hard to take what's going on seriously, thanks to the campier approach that director Joel Schumacher decided to take with the franchise.

The bonkers plan that Riddler and Two-Face attempt to enact allows for some wild and wacky action in and of itself. The sequences are a tad less goofy than in the sequel, but ironically not memorable enough to really be considered all that great. What stands out does so for decidedly lighthearted reasons, with Jim Carrey's Riddler all but stealing the movie.

8 'Batman' (1989)

Directed by Tim Burton

Tim Burton's original Batman film, starring Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader, is iconic in so many ways. It set a lot of standards and defined tropes that would come to be used in every Batman adventure to come. The action in Batman is a ton of fun and just the right amount of out there for it to be a joy to watch while remaining compelling with its hard-hitting attacks.

The action is executed quite well for 1989, and it's clear that Burton and the rest of the film's crew cared a lot about how Batman would move and attack. Every fight and chase is not exactly believable, but it seems at least plausible while being the right amount of fun. The now-infamous Batman does make Keaton's movements way too stiff for a lot of the sequences, but the filmmakers did what they could to work around this issue.

7 'Batman Returns' (1992)

Directed by Tim Burton

Michael Keaton and Tim Burton return to Gotham City in Batman Returns to deliver a sequel that improves upon the action in Batman quite a bit. With Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer) entering the fray with a unique fighting style mirroring Batman's, the action has a lot of variety. Not to mention, the crew got much better at working around the stiff Batman costume.

Batman Returns took what was great about the action in Batman and improved upon it while also learning from the mistakes and issues found in the first film. Catwoman's whip brings a cool element to the action, and the final sequence where the penguins blow up The Penguin's layer is quite well-realized. Burton's incredible directing ability brought action to the screen that wowed audiences and got them excited to see more Batman.

6 'Batman Begins' (2005)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

The first installment in the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight trilogy introduced not only a new, rough-voiced Batman in Christian Bale but a new type of fighting style for the Caped Crusader. Nolan and his crew clearly had a lot of fun playing with Bruce's time with the League of Shadows, training to be the symbol of justice he would soon become while introducing a more grounded and brutal fighting style for Batman.

The more grounded spectacle found in Batman Begins would come to set the standard moving forward for Batman action. The thrilling sequences feel real, helping audiences buy into what they're seeing on screen much more. Unfortunately, the crew faced similar problems Tim Burton's team once had: the Batman suit still feels incredibly stiff, making it difficult for Bale to turn his head in the suit. Thankfully, though, the lessons learned from the Burton franchise helped out Nolan quite a bit.

5 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

The finale of The Dark Knight trilogy was one packed full of action as the terrifying Bane (Tom Hardy) emerges in Gotham and effectively breaks the Caped Crusader while he's at it. The third act pretty much turns into an all-out war as Batman and Bane fight for the heart of Gotham, and the action is incredibly compelling.

The Dark Knight Rises puts Batman against a foe that bests him physically in almost every way. This situation allows for action that truly hits hard and makes audiences fear for the well-being of Batman unlike they ever have before. The Dark Knight trilogy featured mostly villains that couldn't stand up to Batman physically, so Bane serves as a brutal contrast to everything Batman has faced in the past. The Dark Knight Rises is the most ambitious Batman movie to date, with Nolan pretty much trying to stage the French Revolution on the street of Gotham; it might not be a home run, but one can't help to admire its ambition.

4 'The Lego Batman Movie' (2017)

Directed by Chris McKay

Surprisingly enough, The Lego Batman Movie features some of the most spirited and fun Batman action in cinema. While the goofiness of the Joel Schumacher films deteriorated from the quality of the films, the silly and gun nature of The Lego Batman Movie enhances the action sequences at play.

The action in The Lego Batman Movie is fast-paced, colorful, unique and incredibly exciting. The creative opportunities that the Lego universe opens up allow for action sequences that simply cannot be found anywhere else. From chase sequences to elaborate setpieces, The Lego Batman Movie is perhaps the most refreshing entry in the series, and the action is some of the most dazzling that people can't help but love.

3 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

The sequel to the first film in the Christopher Nolan Batman franchise is packed full of action that vastly improves upon the style set forth in Batman Begins. The Dark Knight takes everything that came before and adds to it. Whether it's Batman taking on the construction complex full of goons with stealth or taking on a nightclub packed with baddies, The Dark Knight delivers fights that are incredibly memorable.

The Dark Knight's conflict primarily doesn't involve the need for physical action, given the fact that the Joker (Heath Ledger) sets up situations that test Batman's abilities in other ways. But when it does deliver an action sequence, they're incredibly engaging and impactful. From the chase sequence where Batman races against the Joker to protect Harvey Dent's (Aaron Eckhart) caravan to the opening heist sequence, The Dark Knight is a masterclass in tense-filled action.