The Batman franchise is one of the most profitable superhero franchises of all time, up there with the likes of Superman and Spider-Man. Much of that profitability comes from the many films that have been made based on the character over his decades of existence. Each film is a smash hit in one way or another and contains some of the most iconic characters in the superhero film genre.

Whether they come from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy or the hilarious Lego Batman Movie, the Batman franchise never fails to provide compelling characters of all sorts. Some make audiences laugh until their stomachs hurt and others will make them cry from heartbreak or happiness. Batman has always been regarded among comic book fans for having one of the best supporting casts in all comic book character history.

12 Robin - Burt Ward

'Batman: The Movie' (1966)

Batman: The Movie provided audiences with some of the most quotable moments in Batman film history. Whether it be Batman (Adam West) asking for the "shark-repellent Batspray" or, more iconically, one of Robin's (Burt Ward) iconic catchphrases.

If someone was asked to recall Adam West's Batman movie or television show, they'd most likely quote Robin's catchphrase, "Holy ___ Batman!" Appearing in virtually every single episode and in the film as well, Robin's memorable catchphrase makes him the most unforgettable character of the series. His quips in the film, especially as he's spies on Bruce Wayne's romance, are downright hilarious and have audiences preemptively as soon as Robin appears on-screen. The movie is worth watching for Robin alone.

Batman: The Movie Release Date July 30, 1966 Director Leslie H. Martinson Cast Adam West , Burt Ward , Cesar Romero , Lee Meriwether , Burgess Meredith Runtime 194 minutes

11 Joker - Jack Nicholson

'Batman' (1989)

If there is anyone more popular than the caped crusader himself, it's his arch-nemesis. While film adaptions of the character have grown darker and more gritty in nature, the Joker (Jack Nicholson) found in Batman provides audiences with a more lighthearted, clown-like adaption of the character.

Before the clown prince of crime became the grittier version of the character in The Dark Knight and Joker, he truly was a clown and became the most entertaining aspect of the 1989 Batman movie. While the film finds some criticism of Batman (Michael Keaton) acting a bit out of character from his comic book counterpart, Joker is, without a doubt, the most faithful character in the film. He is astoundingly entertaining and the great performance from Nicholson makes it so. Before The Dark Knight aired, people thought of Nicholson as the most iconic version of the character in live-action.\

10 Catwoman - Michelle Pfeiffer

'Batman Returns' (1992)

While being comic accurate is a great treat for comic book fans, the adaption of Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer) found in Batman Returns may not be comic accurate, but is an example of why comic accuracy doesn't always matter if the character is written and portrayed well.

Pfeiffer has always been highly praised for her performance in Batman Returns. She truly brought her A-Game and blew audiences away when the film dropped in 1992. Fans everywhere still regard her as the best live-action interpretation of Catwoman and the fact that she isn't comic accurate and comic book fans still regard her as such is as much proof as anyone needs that Pfeiffer made Catwoman the most iconic part of Batman Returns. She served as a wonderful parallel to Batman that depicted where he could have ended up had he not found his profound sense of justice. It's a spectacular version of the character, primarily thanks to one Michelle Pfeiffer.

9 Bruce Wayne - Kevin Conroy

'Batman: Mask of the Phantasm' (1993)

If someone were to ask a fan, there would be no question that they would claim that Kevin Conroy is the best version of Batman there is, simultaneously, in one of the best Batman films ever made: Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. There is a reason the Batman: The Animated Series universe is so highly regarded by people all across the world.

While it may sound like a cop out to say that Bruce Wayne is the best character in a Batman film, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is a special case. The plot is a total character study of the mind and inner workings of Bruce Wayne as a person. The film depicts him struggling with where he lies on the line between justice and vengeance. The plot's thesis is that Batman is a hero because he believes in justice more than he does vengeance. His inner morality keeps him from crossing that line every night. That is what makes him a hero. Watching Bruce Wayne struggling with morality and grow as a man is what makes Batman: Mask of the Phantasm as special as it is.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Release Date December 25, 1993 Director eric radomski , Bruce W. Timm Cast Kevin Conroy , Dana Delany , Hart Bochner , Stacy Keach , Abe Vigoda , Dick Miller Runtime 76 minutes

8 Riddler - Jim Carrey

'Batman Forever' (1995)

Before this character was depicted as a dark serial killer in The Batman, he was the funniest and goofiest character in the infamous Batman Forever. In the comics, Riddler has always been a goofy, lighthearted riddle maker that found joy in testing Batman's mental abilities. No interpretation of the character strikes close to that but Riddler (Jim Carrey) in Batman Forever.

It's well known that Carrey is an absolute comedy legend, which made him perfect for the bombastic role of the Riddler. Many fault Batman Forever for being too goofy, but that's exactly what director Joel Schumacher wanted from Carrey's Riddler, and it's safe to say that he pulled it off with flying colors (literally). Carrey was perfect for the role and his stellar performance made him super entertaining to watch and made up for the parts of the film that were lacking.

7 Mr. Freeze - Arnold Schwarzenegger

'Batman & Robin' (1997)

It's not a secret that Batman & Robin is one of, if not, the most hated Batman pieces of media ever. It's too campy, the dialogue was absurd, and it was visually too cartoony for being an installment of the Michael Keaton Batman franchise. But what makes it so rewatchable and fun to view is making fun of how absurd it is, and no one in the film is more absurd and funny to watch than the chilling Mr. Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger).

Constantly spewing ridiculous ice-related puns and an over-the-top performance from Schwarzenegger, Mr. Freeze is absolutely hilarious to watch. His utterly laughable character has had viewers laughing their butts off since its release 26 years ago. The entire appeal of rewatching Batman & Robin is how much it makes viewers laugh and, because of these factors, Mr. Freeze is, by far, the funniest character in the movie.

6 Scarecrow - Cillian Murphy

'Batman Begins' (2005)

Part of how Batman gets his job done around Gotham City is that he uses fear to his advantage, instilling an ever-looming sense of weariness in criminals, who think he may be watching from the shadows. The criminals of Gotham City fear the Batman, but only one man can make others feel fear like Batman can: Scarecrow.

In 2005's Batman Begins, Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy) finally made his big screen debut, and it's no question that he became a fan favorite. A big area where Batman Begins found criticism is its underutilization of Murphy as the iconic fear-inducing villain. Fans claim Murphy's performance to be the best villain portrayal behind Heath Ledger's Joker in The Dark Knight. Murphy is an incredibly talented actor and really got to show off his prowess in Batman Begins. Audiences looked forward to when Scarecrow would arrive on screen and, with the general opinion being that he was underutilized in the film, it's safe to say that he was one of the film's shining stars.

5 Joker - Heath Ledger

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

There's not much left to be said about The Dark Knight's Joker (Heath Ledger) that hasn't been said already within the last 15 years since it hit theaters. The Joker in The Dark Knight is a major reason as to why the film received so much critical praise. His presence in the movie served as the antithesis to Batman's character arc and poses questions to the audience that has left them thinking ever since. The fact that the Joker does more to reduce crime in Gotham than Batman, but in terrible ways. This leaves the audience wondering if the Joker is partially efficient in his methods.

But what truly makes the Joker special is no secret. Heath Ledger. His charismatic performance gave the Joker a certain unpredictability that made him absolutely terrifying. The audience was right next to Batman and James Gordon (Gary Oldman) in being ultimately unable to predict what Joker was going to do next. Ledger's performance is hailed as one of the greatest film performances ever put on screen. He merged with the role, and it feels impossible to see Ledger in the character. Only the Joker can be found.

4 Alfred - Michael Caine

'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

While the final film in Nolan's Batman trilogy centers around Batman facing his strongest foe yet, Bane (Tom Hardy) and teaming up with the new cat burglar in town, Catwoman (Anne Hathaway), the heart of the film lies within Alfred Pennyworth (Michael Caine). Almost every emotional scene in the movie is held by Alfred, who struggles to stay by Bruce's side as he is beaten and battered by Bane.

Alfred's scene in the Wayne Manor hallway where he confronts Bruce and essentially leaves him, unable to stand by and watch his crusade any longer, stating that he's buried enough members of the Wayne family, is heart-rending. He cannot bear watching Bruce get himself killed. It's a gut-wrenching scene that stands out as one of the best scenes in the entire trilogy. Cane's phenomenal performance blew everyone away and continues to do so. The heart of the film lies within Alfred and it is incredibly effective.

3 Superman - Henry Cavill

'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'

Batman (Ben Affleck) and Superman (Henry Cavill) go head-to-head in the beat down of the century in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Superman serves as the primary motivation for Batman in this film, as Batman believes that Superman is a threat to the world and needs to be taken down for good. Affleck's Batman is a weathered and worn hero that has lost his way, and he only manages to get sent down the right path through his battle with Superman.

While Batman's character conflict is primarily external, Superman's is internal, making him somewhat of a static character. He serves as the core pillar of the film that pushes everyone through their arcs as he struggles within his own. Superman's conflict feels very human, struggling with the idea that he might not be able to protect everyone and could unintentionally do wrong with his absolute power, which anyone could probably say they would also feel if they held power like Superman's. The core of his character is deciding to continue to try his best for the ones he loves, which would end up showing Batman how wrong he was in his assumptions about the hero when, as he's about to die, Superman only cares about his mother and making sure she's safe. Not caring about himself, but the ones he loves. Superman is the true hero of the film and is the main reason Batman is sent down his path to redemption.

2 Robin - Michael Cera

'The Lego Batman Movie' (2017)

The Lego Batman Movie is easily the funniest Batman film in the franchise's catalog and Robin (Michael Cera) is a huge reason why. His childlike wonder, excitement and curiosity make him the perfect contrast to the brooding Batman (Will Arnett). After he's accidentally adopted by Bruce Wayne at a charity event, he quickly discovers the Batcave and becomes the dark knight's new sidekick, Robin.

There could not have been a more perfect casting choice for the young hero than Michael Cera. His voice is ideal for a character like this and adds so much to the character's scenes. Robin became the source of a lot of the film's comedy and slowly but surely is the reason that Batman begins to open up to other people, which is his major character flaw at the beginning of the film. The character is wonderfully endearing and one can't help but smile every time the kid is on-screen.

1 Batman - Robert Pattinson

'The Batman' (2022)

Matt Reeves' The Batman took the world by storm as the next great and borderline perfect superhero film. It decides to really lean into the character's detective background, executed as a classic Noir film. But what truly blew audiences away was Robert Pattison's portrayal of the iconic character.

The Batman found in The Batman is much more of a loner and introverted night owl than other Batmen seen in the past. Pattison executed this new and unique interpretation of the character perfectly and quickly cemented himself as many people's favorite live-action Batman actor. He truly becomes the character and is easily the highlight of the entire film and has cemented himself as one of the best superhero actors of the last decade. The film simply would not have been as well executed without the involvement of Pattinson.

