With Marvel and DC being the two leading superhero brands, they mainly focus on family-friendly and relatable content to reach a wide range of audiences. However, that doesn't mean either shy away from darker stories, with DC specifically leaning into the darker aspects of their comics. However, when discussing that side of DC, Batman is always in the conversation because of his cold demeanor, grungy setting, and a plethora of psychotic villains.

This gloomy atmosphere has also made its way to the big screen, with many movies adapting darker comics or taking their own unique spin to deliver haunting tales. With many live-action and animated films, Batman can have many different dark aspects. Whether it be the deranged villains, their horrific acts, dark conspiracies, the eerie setting, or an overall daunting story, these Batman movies showcase the darker side of superhero media.

10 'Batman vs. Robin' (2015)

Directed by Jay Oliva

Whether fans love or hate Damian Wayne's Robin, they can't deny he is one of the most prominent characters to don the suit, which is partly why James Gunn's DCU will feature his story. Batman vs. Robin combines a few comics to give fans Damian's origin as he struggles to accept Bruce's no-killing policy. This aversion leads Damian to the Court of Owls, where he discovers their unsettling plot and must make amends with Batman to stop it.

Right from the beginning of the film, fans are introduced to an incredibly unnerving scene in which the Dollmaker has turned children into mindless killing machines. This twisted and horrific fate sets up the key theme with Robin as he leans into his training from the League of Shadows. While the film doesn't get any darker, having Robin struggle with killing and mercy, along with the Court of Owls' influence, makes for a fairly dark story.

9 'Batman: Mask of the Phantasm' (1993)

Directed by Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm

As the first movie in the DCAU, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm follows Bruce as he investigates a new killer in Gotham. This string of murders somehow relates to Bruce's past and gets him involved with the Phantasm and the Joker. Batman must deal with both criminals running loose while putting together the mystery, creating a story that explores the deepest and darkest parts of the character.

Unlike many tropes used to create dark movies, Mask of the Phantasm uses Bruce's inner struggle and promise to his parents to create a solemn and dark story. Despite being set in the universe of Batman: The Animated Series, this film turns it up a notch, depicting each character in a darker light, especially the Joker. This serious take creates a subtly haunting story, ultimately resulting in the best Batman movie ever.

8 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

In Christopher Nolan's sequel to Batman Begins, The Dark Knight continues Bruce's life as Batman, this time facing his most difficult challenge, both physically and mentally. With the Joker on a killing rampage, he demands Batman reveal his identity, or the chaos will continue. As the Joker proves all it takes is one bad day, Batman must play into his game to stop the maniac.

With "Dark" right in the title, fans knew this movie would deliver. However, what makes the film so dark is the Joker and his twisted ideals, which see the steady downfall of many previously respected individuals. This haunting philosophy is so scary because it proves itself correct in many instances, leaving Batman helpless. Heath Ledger's Joker did more than make iconic Batman quotes but was one of the darkest villains in movie history.

7 'Batman Returns' (1992)

Directed by Tim Burton

Following upon the success of the first Batman, Batman Returns continues Michael Keaton's version of the character who now must deal with the Penguin. Things get even more complicated as Catwoman and Max Schrek team up with the waddling menace as he runs for office, plotting to rid themselves of the Batman and control Gotham.

Partially what makes Batman Returns so dark is Tim Burton's iconic gothic style, reinventing Gotham into a ghoulish stylized city. With a haunting city comes even scarier villains, with both the Penguin and Catwoman leaning into the bizarrely horrific tone. The horror aspects and Penguin's chilling backstory create a surprisingly dark and fantastic movie, considering it has its fair share of campiness.

6 'Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1 and 2' (2012 and 2013)

Directed by Jay Oliva

While these are two separate movies, they continue the same story of an aging Batman in an apocalyptic setting. Batman: The Dark Knight Returns adapts the revolutionary comic of the same name, taking Bruce on one last adventure as Batman. With the young and brash mutants taking over Gotham, Batman deals with them swiftly before taking on the Joker and Superman in the second movie.

The dark and depressing setting of a world in turmoil and the most vicious fiends in control paints a horrifying picture. The weathered Batman also tells fans just what the character has gone through. From the Joker's death and final killing spree to the fight between Batman and Superman in a nuclear winter, the bleak future alone makes this movie one of the darkest and most thrilling DC movies.

5 'The Batman' (2022)

Directed by Matt Reeves

The Batman is the most recent take on the titular character, this time focusing on a younger version who is rough around the edges and still trying to figure out what it means to be Batman. His latest challenge is stopping the Riddler, a serial killer who targets certain people connected to a government conspiracy. Batman must learn the haunting truth while putting a stop to the Riddler's killings. While fans wait for the hotly anticipated sequel, The Penguin is set to air in mid-September.

Taking an even more grounded and gritty approach, the realistic nature makes the events feel more relatable, making it extremely dark. The Riddler's disturbing presence and influence allow for a dark and twisted game, stringing Batman along as he witnesses the horrific deaths of well-known individuals. Both the conspiracy and the serial killings match the dark tone, giving fans the darkest live-action Batman movie.

4 'Batman: Under the Red Hood' (2010)

Directed by Brand Vietti

Taking inspiration from the comic of the same name, Batman: Under the Red Hood is a standalone DC animated movie. Years after the Joker mercilessly slaughters Robin, Batman must face a new vigilante cleaning up the streets of Gotham through extreme methods. When learning the truth about the mysterious figure, Batman wastes no effort in foiling his plans and trying to get him on the right path again.

If killing Robin in the infamously brutal way isn't dark enough, bringing him back on a bloody revenge quest involving the Joker is sure to do the trick. The depressing story of Jason Todd makes Under the Red Hood one of the darkest Batman movies, creating turmoil inside of Bruce with the joy of learning he is alive but the pain of realizing what he has become. The dark twist is only made darker with the grisly fate Jason meets, concluding the film on a sad note.