While DC's cinematic universe is wildly inconsistent, DC has fared far better on television, with the series that make up CW's Arrowverse (coming to an official end with the final season of Superman & Lois), Doom Patrol, and the long-running Saturday morning favorite Super Friends just a few of the publisher's highlights on the small screen. But as The Penguin reminds us, the DC projects that consistently deliver success have one thing in common: Batman. Any DC film, TV, or even video game project centered around Batman has, for the most part, seen a greater degree of success than any of its DC kin.

It’s Batman’s World, and We’re Lucky To Be Living in It

Even the largely derided Batman & Robin, the film that killed the franchise for a time, has a somewhat unfair — emphasis on somewhat — reputation as a bomb, given it made $238 million against a $125 million budget. It's a level of consistency that only a handful of other comic book characters in media even come close to. But how? That consistency is achieved by a degree of inconsistency, with Batman a character that plays by his own rules. In other words, the character may be the same, the basics of the character (the "no kill" rule, the origin story), but how he's approached can vary wildly.

The 1966 Batman series is unabashedly campy. 1970s Saturday morning fare like Super Friends or The New Adventures of Batman presented a family-friendly do-gooder, working with Robin and Bat-Mite. The 1989 Batman film shook off the bat shark-repellent of the Caped Crusader's previous big-screen outing to deliver a darker tone and launch the superhero film genre as we know it today. Batman: The Animated Series is, for many, the definitive adaptation of the hero. The Christopher Nolan trilogy grounded the character, while Matt Reeves' The Batman focused on the detective skills of Robert Pattinson's "BatPatt." The latest animated venture, Batman: Caped Crusader, brings Bruce Timm back to the Batcave to feature the early years of Batman in noir. From lighthearted camp to detective noir, from live-action to Lego, Batman is allowed to exist in a large sandbox, and each new project is a unique interpretation of the hero. And none of these stories are built on a massive expanded universe that requires hours and hours of television and movie watching to catch up on.

Six Degrees of Batman Still Equals Success

That vast array of tone and genre extends to those projects where Batman isn't even actively a participant, a "six degrees of Batman" of sorts. Harley Quinn brings the character that originated in Batman: The Animated Series into her own series, a darkly comic animated series that reinvents what we know about her, following Harley as she becomes a hero while irreverently borrowing from DC's extensive gallery of characters to join in on the fun. The Penguin is quite the opposite, a drama more akin to The Godfather or The Sopranos in a world where Batman exists but, to date, has not actually appeared. The Fox series Gotham overcame early criticisms about being a "Batman series without a Batman" by embracing its own off-the-book nature, turning the city itself into an antagonist. Even the recent Joker: Folie à Deux and the divisive first Joker film stand out as a unique story in its own canon — even if it ultimately stumbles at the finish line.

What ultimately works in Batman's favor, what keeps him in the forefront, is how relatable the character is to the population at large. No one is ever going to fly, or run faster than the speed of light, or command the creatures of the sea, but one can push themselves to be stronger and smarter, one can fight for justice without resorting to gunfire, and one can use and overcome deep personal tragedy to become something more than a living victim. Heck, with the right amount of money and drive, one can be Batman (it's that element of "I could be Batman" that the series of Rocksteady Arkham games plays into). Despite the character's innate darkness, Batman stories have a degree of hope, that one man can make a difference in a city that has lost all of its own.

