While DC fans have Superman on their mind with his new film hitting theaters this Summer, arguably the most popular character in that popular comic universe remains to be Batman. The protector of Gotham City has appeared in countless movies, TV shows and comics in his 85-year history. He also changed the merchandising game when Tim Burton's Batman was released in 1989. Over 35 years later, the character is still a major part of DC’s marketing push with McFarlane Toys delivering the heroic goods when it comes to high-quality action figures. Now their latest Batman figure has the Justice League member ready for an epic battle.

A part of McFarlane's DC Multiverse line of figures, this seven-inch scale piece is Batman’s Final Batsuit from Justice League: The Sixth Dimension. The famous toy company has made a ton of Batman figures in the last half decade, but known quite like this. The all-armored white and gold appearance makes The Caped Crusader look as if he's a robotic knight from medieval times. Like Batman Beyond, this version of the character also comes complete with massive bat wings. With fire blazing around him, he's definitely ready for a fight. This mega figure is up for pre-order now at select retailers.

A Dark Knight For Batman, But a Bright Day For DC

Image Via McFarlane Toys

While Batman has appeared in more films and TV shows than any DC hero by far, the character isn't slated to return to the big screen for a while. James Gunn's first batch of DCU films included Superman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Clayface. The latter of which is a Batman villain. Yet it's unlikely that The Dark Knight will appear in this body horror story. As of now, Batman will make his DCU debut in The Brave and the Bold. This will focus on Bruce Wayne/Batman training his son Damien Wayne, who he had with Talia al Ghul, to be the next Robin. Outside the DCU, Matt Reeves' separate crime-noir universe will continue with The Batman Part II. However, this highly-anticipated sequel starring Robert Pattinson was recently delayed to October 1, 2027. In the meantime, Batman debuted his first TV series in over a decade, Batman: Caped Crusader, on Amazon Prime Video last year. That animated series’ first season was critically-acclaimed and executive produced by Reeves. Caped Crusader’s second season is currently in production.

Most of Batman’s iconic cinematic adventures, like Batman (1989), The Dark Knight and The Batman, are currently streaming on Max. The platform has become the unofficial home for DC. Before your next superhero-centric binge, you can pre-order McFarlane's Last Batsuit figure on their website.

